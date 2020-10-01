BKT Extends Partnership with Cricket KFC Big Bash League

BKT is upgrading and extending its the partnership with the Australian cricket league, KFC Big Bash League (BBL), thanks to an agreement signed with Cricket Australia, the body which organizes all the events in the country related to this sport.

The partnership signed in 2018 was initially envisaged up to 2021, but will now continue up to 2023.

After being a League Supplier, BKT now becomes a League Partner of the BBL, joining a club of names as the second-highest category of sponsors for the BBL after the title sponsor. As League Partner, BKT will receive additional rights, including expanded visibility on LED boards, vision screens, boundary ropes and umpires’ uniforms. BKT will also receive the right to create several activations, both at venue and outside venue, as well as comprehensive digital support from Cricket Australia. The BKT brand will also continue to be visible during international matches and during fan events organized over the course of the season.

Between 2018-’19 and 2019-’20, BKT says its brand exposure grew by 33%.

In addition, last year, BKT says the company and Cricket Australia were able to introduce two innovations to the KFC Big Bash League. The first was the league’s first official Trophy Tour, in which BKT took the official trophy across the country and provided an opportunity to fans across Australia. The second was the introduction of the BKT Golden Bat and the BKT Golden Arm, aimed at recognizing the stand-out performers with the bat and the ball throughout the season. The initiative saw the leading run scorer and leading wicket taker, at each stage of the league, sport a BKT Golden Cap, which was handed over from one player to another as the leaders changed. The initiative was supported on broadcast and through an extensive digital plan and was very well received by fans and players alike.