Big O Tires, LLC is transitioning Big O veteran Jim Bull from his current role of east divisional vice president to lead the organization as vice president and general manager.

The change in leadership comes as John Kairys continues his career with TBC and joins the TBC Purchasing Team to lead non-tire purchasing initiatives as vice president, TBC parts and service group.

For the next few months, Kairys will work alongside Andy Dudash, executive vice president – parts and equipment buying group, as Dudash plans for his retirement effective March 31, 2021, after a 19-year career at TBC.

As Kairys transitions to his new role, so too will Bull. For the last 15 years, Bull has led his Big O Tires field team as divisional vice president of the east division, overseeing nearly 200 stores throughout 13 states. Prior to joining the Big O Team, Bull held leadership roles with Western Auto Supply, Advance Auto Parts and TBC Retail.

