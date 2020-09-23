Connect with us

Big O Tires Acquires Nine Colorado Stores

Tire Review Staff

Big O Tires, LLC has acquired nine Colorado locations from GWTC Colorado, LLC, adding the father and son team, Ross and Sean Burton, to the Big O Tires family.

Since 2015, the locations on the western slope of Colorado have been owned and operated by Rob Curry and Matthew Greco of GWTC Colorado, LLC out of California. Rob and Matthew say they will be focusing on future growth in their existing California markets.

The Burton family, while new to Big O Tires, has more than 55 years combined experience in the automotive industry.

