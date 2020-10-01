TBC Corp. Announces Executive Changes

TBC Corp. (TBC) has announced Glen Gravatt, president & COO of TBC Purchasing Company, will retire effective March 31, 2021, after 36 years working for the business. In this capacity, Gravatt has overseen all tire and non-tire purchasing-related activities and relationships for all TBC business units, as well as the commercial and consumer product marketing teams.

Succeeding Gravatt as president & COO of TBC Purchasing Company will be Don Byrd, President & COO of National Tire Wholesale (NTW), TBC’s distribution division.

Byrd joined TBC in April 2018 and has since led the integration of two distribution organizations to create NTW. Prior to joining TBC, Byrd held leadership roles in distribution, operations and marketing for Michelin North America, Inc. and Procter & Gamble. Gravatt and Byrd will work together over the next six months on a seamless transition in leadership.

In addition, TBC Corp. (TBC) has announced the promotion of Greg Ortega to senior vice president & general manager of purchasing for TBC Tire Group.

Since joining TBC in 1996, TBC says Ortega has been integral to the success of the TBC Purchasing Team (PURCO).

TBC Purchasing team members Patricia Del Aguila and Travis Cripe are also being recognized for their efforts. Since joining TBC in 2009, the company says Patricia has been integral to the growth of TBC’s tire programs. Throughout the last 16 years, TBC says Travis is recognized by many for his reliability, depth of knowledge and willingness to contribute to initiatives even if outside of his scope for the benefit of the team. Both Patricia and Travis will continue contributing to the team in their new roles as senior director of retail tire programs & services.