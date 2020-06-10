Connect with us
BFGoodrich-Route-Control-S-D

Commercial Tires

BFGoodrich Launches Two New Regional Truck Tires

BFGoodrich has launched the Route Control S and Route Control D steer and drive tires, respectively.
David Sickels

on

Celebrating the 150th anniversary of the brand, BFGoodrich commercial truck tires is launching two new regional tires — the Route Control S and Route Control D.

The company says the new BFGoodrich Route Control tire line is designed with features that include:

  • Advanced compounding enabling superior performance in the demanding, high-scrub regional environment;
  • Enhanced sidewall that resists curb impact and withstands shocks;
  • And excellent retreadability.

The BFGoodrich Route Control S (steer/all-position) tire, which is SmartWay-verified, replaces the BFGoodrich ST 230. The company says the tire is engineered to provide long tread life and exceptional, even-wear performance. Optimized microsiping technology fights the onset of irregular wear across the tread, and zigzag, flow-through grooves provide outstanding water evacuation and grip, BFGoodrich says. It is available in sizes 11R22.5, 11R24.5, 275/80R22.5 and 285/75R24.5, with the 255/70R22.5 (Load Range H) arriving in the third quarter. The 245/70R19.5 urban size was previously released with the 225/70R19.5 size arriving in the third quarter.

The new BFGoodrich Route Control D (drive) tire is a new regional offering in the product lineup. Route Control D offers the traction and long-wearing tread necessary in regional applications. The drive tire has an open-shoulder, directional tread pattern to deliver maximum all-weather traction, the company says. The BFGoodrich Route Control D tire is available in sizes 11R22.5 and11R24.5 (Load Range H) and 275/80R22.5 (Load Range G). It is also available in urban size 245/70R19.5, with the 225/70R19.5 size arriving in the third quarter (Load Range H).

BFGoodrich says it offers a six-month road test guarantee for the first six months of use or before 50% of its usable tread life. It also offers a five-year/two-retread manufacturer’s limited casing guarantee.

