BFGoodrich Launches Two New Regional Truck Tires

Celebrating the 150th anniversary of the brand, BFGoodrich commercial truck tires is launching two new regional tires — the Route Control S and Route Control D.

The company says the new BFGoodrich Route Control tire line is designed with features that include:

Advanced compounding enabling superior performance in the demanding, high-scrub regional environment;

Enhanced sidewall that resists curb impact and withstands shocks;

And excellent retreadability.

The BFGoodrich Route Control S (steer/all-position) tire, which is SmartWay-verified, replaces the BFGoodrich ST 230. The company says the tire is engineered to provide long tread life and exceptional, even-wear performance. Optimized microsiping technology fights the onset of irregular wear across the tread, and zigzag, flow-through grooves provide outstanding water evacuation and grip, BFGoodrich says. It is available in sizes 11R22.5, 11R24.5, 275/80R22.5 and 285/75R24.5, with the 255/70R22.5 (Load Range H) arriving in the third quarter. The 245/70R19.5 urban size was previously released with the 225/70R19.5 size arriving in the third quarter.

The new BFGoodrich Route Control D (drive) tire is a new regional offering in the product lineup. Route Control D offers the traction and long-wearing tread necessary in regional applications. The drive tire has an open-shoulder, directional tread pattern to deliver maximum all-weather traction, the company says. The BFGoodrich Route Control D tire is available in sizes 11R22.5 and11R24.5 (Load Range H) and 275/80R22.5 (Load Range G). It is also available in urban size 245/70R19.5, with the 225/70R19.5 size arriving in the third quarter (Load Range H).