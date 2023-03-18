 BFGoodrich Launches HD-Terrain T/A KT Tire

BFGoodrich Launches HD-Terrain T/A KT Tire

BFGoodrich introduces a tire that it says is purpose-built for heavy-duty trucks.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
BFG-heavy-duty

BFGoodrich Tires is launching the BFGoodrich HD-Terrain T/A KT tire on April 1.

“While the work environment can be demanding on vehicles, most of today’s tire options are not designed to resist high torque and extreme chipping and tearing, but instead are designed for recreational off-road vehicles and applications,” said Stephen Peters, BFGoodrich brand director. “The BFGoodrich HD-Terrain T/A KT tire fills a void in the market. Our offer is purposely built for consumers who want a longer-lasting tire even if they drive heavy-duty trucks.”

BFGoodrich said the HD-Terrain tire includes features such as:

  • Chip-and-tear durability and sidewall toughness: The tires were tested in some of the most extreme conditions, the company says. After each test, the tires rolled away ready for more. HD- Terrain has an all-new tread compound designed to resist chipping and tearing, the company says.
  • Application- and fitment-focused: Whether you’re dumping tons of stone into a truck or towing a skid loader out of a ditch, the tires are purpose-built for any task, the company says.
  • Traction: With “Mud-Phobic” bars and a serrated shoulder design, the tire will allow you to plow through gravel and mud and then take the pavement home at the end of the day, the company says.

According to the company, the tire also features CoreGard technology, which offers unmatched toughness against sidewall splitting. Drivers will be able to reduce downtime because HD-Terrain is engineered to be longer-lasting and more durable than any other tire — on and off the job site.

In addition, the HD-Terrain tire will wear “Baja Champion” on its sidewall after capturing a SCORE Baja 500 class victory in 2021.

Goodyear Introduces First EV Tire for Regional Fleets

Goodyear said its RangeMax RSD EV tire delivers ultra-low rolling resistance and energy efficiency for regional work vehicles.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Goodyear EV Tire for Fleets

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company introduced RangeMax RSD EV, the company's first electric vehicle-ready tire compatible with EV and gas- or diesel-powered regional work vehicles.

Goodyear said the RangeMax RSD EV is its best regional drive tire for energy efficiency. Equipped to handle the higher load capacities of EVs, the company said RangeMax RSD EV was engineered to deliver low rolling resistance for improved efficiency to fleets regardless of drivetrain.

