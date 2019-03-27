Best-One of Indy to Donate Percentage of April Tire Sales

Indy Tire Centers are launching a cause marketing campaign in April, Treads for Tails, that will benefit local humane societies.

Indy Tire Centers, known as Best-One of Indy and Best-One of Columbus, announced that they are starting spring off on the right paw with a cause marketing campaign, Treads for Tails, that will benefit local humane societies.

For the month of April, Best-One of Indy and Best-One of Columbus will be donating a percentage of tire sales to Bartholomew County Humane Society (Columbus, Indiana), IndyHumane Society (Indianapolis and surrounding cities) and Kokomo Humane Society (Kokomo, Indiana) as part of Treads for Tails.

In addition, customers will have the option to purchase a Paw Print for a $1 donation to benefit IndyHumane. The donation will also earn the customer an exclusive savings coupon towards their next visit.

“Two of our four Core Values at Best-One is committing to the pursuit of perfection and possessing a servant’s attitude,” said Trula Womack, Best-One of Indy’s director of marketing and brand excellence. “We strive for perfection. Serving our communities, whether at the counter or through charitable donations, make us a stronger organization, and that keeps the perfection wheel moving.”

At the end of the campaign, checks will be presented to representatives of each organization. Best-One of Indy is also a proud sponsor of Mutt Strut 2019. This is a one-of a-kind event where family and furry friends walk the Indianapolis Motor Speedway track on April 27th to support IndyHumane.

More information can be found at indymuttstrut.org ﻿