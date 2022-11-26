Best-One Indiana Starts November Food drive

Best-One Indiana‘s November food drive is titled “Spread The Love: Wipe Out Hunger Foodraiser.” Now in its fourth year of running this campaign, the company says it intends to fill food bank shelves across Central Indiana.

Best-One collects jars of peanut butter and jelly at each of its 15 locations. Each location will provide a free pair of Valvoline wiper blades with installation to each customer who makes a food donation.

Since 2019, The company says its food drive has collected more than 4,400 jars for food pantries across Central Indiana thanks to customer and employee donations.