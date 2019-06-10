News/Best-One of Indy
Best-One of Indy Donates Over $9K to Three Indiana Humane Societies

Paw-Prints

Indy Tire Centers DBA, Best-One of Indy, and Best-One of Columbus have donated $9,055 to three participating local humane societies as part of their Treads for Tails campaign.

The combined donation was distributed to Bartholomew County Humane Society (Columbus, Indiana), IndyHumane Society (Indianapolis and surrounding cities) and Kokomo Humane Society (Kokomo, Indiana).

columbus-pic
Bartholomew County Humane Society
Indiana-Humane
IndyHumane Society
khs
Kokomo Humane Society

This was the inaugural year for Treads for Tails and for the month of April, Best-One of Indy with nine locations and Best-One of Columbus donated a percentage of tire sales, and customers had the opportunity to purchase a Paw Print for a $1 donation.

IndyHumane Society received $6,772, followed by Bartholomew County Humane Society receiving $1,160. Kokomo Humane Society was presented with $1,123.

