BendPak Announces Senior Leadership Succession Plan

BendPak announced changes to its executive team effective August 3. President Don Henthorn, who has led the company since establishing it in 1965, will take on a more limited role in its daily operations as chairman emeritus. Jeff Kritzer will be promoted from executive vice president to succeed Henthorn as president and CEO. At the same time, Rudy Diaz will step up from vice president of information technology to executive vice president and chief operating officer (COO). Jim Fornear moves from financial controller to chief financial officer (CFO). Rounding out the leadership team, Javier Arias continues in the role of vice president of operations.

BendPak says Henthorn will be active in an advisory capacity to ensure a seamless transition of leadership and will serve as a business mentor who will share his experience and wisdom.

Kritzer has held many roles over the 40 years he has worked at BendPak, including national sales manager, president of sales, and senior vice president of marketing, says BendPak.

Diaz joined BendPak as vice president of information technology (IT) in June 2011. As executive vice president and COO, he will continue to enhance information technologies such as cloud computing and big data analytics.

Fornear has served as financial controller since joining BendPak in November 2019, the company says. As CFO, he will be instrumental in managing the company’s budgeting and forecasting processes, financial strategies, profitability and risk management.