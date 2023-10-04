 We Surprise Tire Review's 2023 Top Shop: Black’s Tire & Auto Service

Watch us tell the Black’s Tire & Auto Service team that they have been named Tire Review’s 2023 Top Shop Winner.

David Sickels
By David Sickels
If you support your community, it’s going to come back around to your business. It’s a simple mantra, but sticking to it has worked wonders for Black’s Tire & Auto Service.

Today, the business stands 55 Black’s Tire & Auto Service tire and vehicle repair centers in operation across North and South Carolina, and Black’s continues to grow. There are also 10 distribution warehouses – seven full-service wholesale distribution centers and three satellite wholesale distribution operations – and a tire retread manufacturing center located in Clarkton NC.

“We try to participate in every community we serve across North Carolina, South Carolina and Southern Virginia,” says Rick Benton Jr., Black’s Tire ­­­­­vice president of sales/marketing, managing director ownership group. “Black’s Tire & Auto Service as a company has long held an appreciation for the importance one can have in the development, success and quality of life of others, particularly those in need.”

We thought the Black’s team deserved a bit of admiration for its focus on people. Watch the video above to see us surprise the Black’s Tire & Auto Service team with news that they have been named Tire Review’s 2023 Top Shop Winner.

This is an audio-only version of our episode with Tire Review’s Top Shop winner, Black’s Tire & Auto Service. Go ahead, you’re already here – take a listen! But, if you’re looking for moving pictures, click here.

There are four particular American tire shops where the shop floor looks quite a bit different than what you might be used to. Two enormous robotic arms are lifting 80-pound tires with ease, waltzing to an orchestra or shop sounds as they change a set of four customer tires in 20 minutes. According to executives at RoboTire, who've designed and installed these robots, these robots are just at the tip of the iceberg of their capability.

