 David Logan Joins Auto Care Assoc. as Director of Digital Products

David Logan joins the association with over two decades of experience in the automotive aftermarket.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
The Auto Care Association announced that David Logan will be its new director of digital products. Logan will lead the organization’s ongoing development and maintenance of the product suite. In addition, he will collaborate with stakeholders to develop product roadmaps and determine which technology is needed to achieve the vision.

Logan has over two decades of experience in the automotive aftermarket industry. Throughout his career, he has held a variety of leadership positions in product management and catalog direction. He has a track record of success working with top brands in the industry, including FEL-PRO, Sealed Power, Raybestos, Trico, Carter, FRAM and Victor-Reinz.

He has also worked for renowned organizations such as Dana Corp., Federal-Mogul and First Brands Group, serving automotive retailers, wholesalers and independent customers throughout the US and Canada.

