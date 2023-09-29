 How the CEO of VIP Tires Empowers His People

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
Rockstars

How the CEO of VIP Tires Empowers His People

Tim Winkeler makes a point of leading by example.

David Sickels
By David Sickels

It’s only natural for a real-life rock star to have his share of fans, and things are no different for Tim Winkeler, president and CEO of VIP Tires & Service. It just so happens that some of his biggest fans are the people who work alongside him every day – his bandmates, if you will.

Related Articles

You get the sense that working with Tim is just empowering. He’s not the kind of boss who sits behind the desk with a cigar in his mouth barking down orders to stack tires ever higher like some Jay Jonah Jamison of the tire industry. He’s in the trenches with the rest of his staff, talking to customers, answering phones, and familiarizing himself with the company’s newest employees.

Yes, VIP Tires & Service may have around 6 dozen stores, but Tim doesn’t let that dissuade him from making a real, genuine effort to know each and every associate by name. I saw it with my own eyes when we rolled up to the VIP store in Yarmouth, Maine. We were walking toward the door when Tim caught out of the corner of his eye a technician working in the garage he didn’t recognize. And be beelined for that technician to make a formal introduction.

“Hello, I’m Tim Winkeler. It’s great to meet you,” he said. I thought that was pretty special.

Want to know more about why Tim Winkeler is Tire Review’s Vehicle Care Rock Star? Click here.

Sorry, no posts matched your criteria.

Other Posts

How Independent Tire Dealers Are Standing Up To Their Biggest Competitors

When asked who their toughest competitor is, 30% of independent tire dealers pointed to national tire retail chains.

By Christian Hinton
RwtN-Independent-Tire-Dealers'-Biggest-Competitors
The Science of Advancing Sustainable Tires

The chemical and physical makeup of tires will evolve via new materials and sustainable compositions.

By Christian Hinton
Continental-sustainable-tires
Step by Step: How to Properly Change an EV Tire

Tire changing is a straightforward procedure for most technicians, but the transition from ICE vehicles to EVs will introduce some changes.

By Christian Hinton
EV on Lift
VIP Tires Donates Nearly $3,000 to Marshfield School Committee

VIP Tire’s “Oil Changes for Education” program raises funds for local schools.

By Christian Hinton
VIP-Tires-Marshfield-Donation