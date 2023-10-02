 We Surprise Tire Review's 2023 Top Shop: Black’s Tire & Auto Service

Watch us surprise the Black’s Tire & Auto Service team with news that they have been named Tire Review’s 2023 Top Shop Winner.

David Sickels
By David Sickels

If you support your community, it’s going to come back around to your business. It’s a simple mantra, but sticking to it has worked wonders for Black’s Tire & Auto Service.

Today, the business stands 55 Black’s Tire & Auto Service tire and vehicle repair centers in operation across North and South Carolina, and Black’s continues to grow. There are also 10 distribution warehouses – seven full-service wholesale distribution centers and three satellite wholesale distribution operations – and a tire retread manufacturing center located in Clarkton NC.

“We try to participate in every community we serve across North Carolina, South Carolina and Southern Virginia,” says Rick Benton Jr., Black’s Tire ­­­­­vice president of sales/marketing, managing director ownership group. “Black’s Tire & Auto Service as a company has long held an appreciation for the importance one can have in the development, success and quality of life of others, particularly those in need.”

We thought the Black’s team deserved a bit of admiration for its focus on people. Watch the video above to see us surprise the Black’s Tire & Auto Service team with news that they have been named Tire Review’s 2023 Top Shop Winner.

The Science of Advancing Sustainable Tires

The chemical and physical makeup of tires will evolve via new materials and sustainable compositions.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Continental-sustainable-tires

With vehicles of the future being evermore developed with the promise of autonomy and digital connectivity, manufacturers of the tires that carry those vehicles are also expected to upgrade their level of intelligence and electronics.

But it’s not always about the gizmos and gadgets we’re adding to those tires. What you might call the meat and potatoes of tires – their chemical and physical makeup – will also likely evolve via new materials and compositions.

Read Full Article

