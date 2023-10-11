 Lessons Learned from the VIP Tires & Service CEO's Favorite Tunes

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
Rockstars

Lessons Learned from the VIP Tires & Service CEO’s Favorite Tunes

It takes the right ingredients to become a star, and for Tim Winkeler, CEO of VIP Tires & Service, those qualities boil down to a few key virtues.

David Sickels
By David Sickels

You didn’t think we would do a Rock Stars segment without talking rock and roll, did you?

Related Articles

Tim brought us to one of his favorite local stores, Bull Moose Records, to play a little “Would You Rather” with some of his favorite tunes. And, fun fact, in his always very helpful Tim Winkeler way, he doesn’t just shop here – he mentors the CEO of this business, too – just for fun! These Maine CEOs have to stick together, right?

OK. Enough preamble. Let’s rock.

Want to know more about why Tim Winkeler is Tire Review’s Vehicle Care Rock Star? Click here.

Sorry, no posts matched your criteria.

Other Posts

What Causes an Oil Leak?

Catching oil leak problems early saves customers money and hassle down the road.

By Christian Hinton
Continental-oilleak
Why You Should Stock Winter Tires for EV Drivers this Winter

Are you prepared to provide the right recommendations and stock the tires EV owners need for their vehicles this winter?

By Christian Hinton
Continental-winter-ev-prep
Black’s Tire & Auto Service Has Your Back

The 65-location Black’s Tire & Auto Service is building an empire on the pillars of ‘Team, Family, Trust, Serve.’

By David Sickels
topShop-1400
Identify Service Opportunities from Tire Wear Patterns

We dive into the facts about tire wear patterns and how they reveal vital information about potential maintenance needs.

By Christian Hinton
Continental-Tire-Wear-Patterns