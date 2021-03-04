Connect with us

News

Belle Tire to Incentivize Employees Who Get COVID Vaccine

The company says it will pay $25 per vaccine visit to employees who choose to get immunized.
Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

Belle Tire says it will award an incentive to employees who decide to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The company says it will pay $25 per vaccine visit to employees who choose to get immunized.

“Our employees have been working in our stores throughout this pandemic to help our customers keep their tires in good condition and vehicles on the road so that they could get the food, medication, supplies and medical treatment they need,” said Don Barnes III, president of Belle Tire. “That’s why we want to encourage all of our employees to get vaccinated and protect themselves.”

While Belle Tire is offering employees who choose to get immunized an incentive, they are not mandating employees get the vaccine.

Belle Tire currently has more than 2,300 employees at 127 locations in Michigan, Indiana and Ohio. Those employees who decide to get vaccinated can choose where to get immunized based on the guidelines in their states and communities, as well as vaccine availability. They will need to show their vaccination card to their managers to receive the incentive, the company says.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Goodyear-Cooper Deal: Benefits, Challenges & What’s Ahead

News: Goodyear-Cooper Deal: Questions Remain for Dealers

News: Tekmetric Releases New Labor Guide

News: Tirebuyer, Tirescanner Announce Merger

Advertisement

on

Belle Tire to Incentivize Employees Who Get COVID Vaccine

on

GSP North America Releases New Parts for Axles, Wheel Hubs

on

ChrisFix Discusses New Z Brake Pad Numbers in Video

on

Continental Sells Six Retread Locations to ContiLifeCycle Dealer
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Commercial Tires: Goodyear Introduces New Commercial Tires at Conference

Passenger/Light Truck: Continental Debuts New ExtremeContact DWS06 Plus

Passenger/Light Truck: Pirelli Makes New Scorpion Zero Tire for Land Rover Defender

Passenger/Light Truck: The Science Behind Traction and Braking

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires: Stellar Industries Releases TM28 Tire Manipulator

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

EasyPay Finance

EasyPay Finance
Phone: 866-791-0915
1910 Palomar Point Way, Suite 101, Carlsbad CA 92008
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

goodyear-cooper-TR1400 goodyear-cooper-TR1400

News

Goodyear to Acquire Cooper Tire for Approx. $2.8B
Goodyear Tire Kramer Cooper Tire Hughes CEOs Goodyear Tire Kramer Cooper Tire Hughes CEOs

News

Goodyear CEO: Cooper Acquisition Means Better Dealer Service
Goodyear Cooper Deal Stock Market Goodyear Cooper Deal Stock Market

News

Goodyear-Cooper Deal: Benefits, Challenges & What’s Ahead

Commerce Lowers Duties for Cheng Shin/Maxxis
Connect
Tire Review Magazine