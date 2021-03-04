Belle Tire to Incentivize Employees Who Get COVID Vaccine

Belle Tire says it will award an incentive to employees who decide to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The company says it will pay $25 per vaccine visit to employees who choose to get immunized.

“Our employees have been working in our stores throughout this pandemic to help our customers keep their tires in good condition and vehicles on the road so that they could get the food, medication, supplies and medical treatment they need,” said Don Barnes III, president of Belle Tire. “That’s why we want to encourage all of our employees to get vaccinated and protect themselves.”

While Belle Tire is offering employees who choose to get immunized an incentive, they are not mandating employees get the vaccine.

Belle Tire currently has more than 2,300 employees at 127 locations in Michigan, Indiana and Ohio. Those employees who decide to get vaccinated can choose where to get immunized based on the guidelines in their states and communities, as well as vaccine availability. They will need to show their vaccination card to their managers to receive the incentive, the company says.