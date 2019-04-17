News/Belle Tire
April 17, 2019

Industry Veteran Joins Belle Tire’s Procurement Group

Felix-Canestri-Belle-Tire

Felix Canestri, former vice president of purchasing at Tire Discounters, Inc. and 15-year tire industry veteran, has joined Belle Tire Distributors, Inc. as director of procurement.

Canestri is a graduate of the University of Cincinnati and joined Tire Discounters in 2003. Starting as an e-commerce and sales support manager, he was named vice president at Tire Discounters in 2016.

“We are honored that Felix reached out to us,” stated Don Barnes III, president of Belle Tire. “We’ve known Felix for many years and seen the impact that he’s had on Tire Discounters.”

In an interview with Tire Review earlier this year, Belle Tire President Don Barnes III said the company plans to open at least 17 stores this year with a majority of its growth concentrated in the Indianapolis, Indiana area. After filling out its growth in northwest Indiana, Barnes said the company plans to fill out the Michiana area with stores in Merrillville and Valparaiso in the fall.


