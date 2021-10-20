Connect with us

Bartec USA Announces Release of New TPMS Relearn Chart

The relearn chart is the result of a collaborative effort between Bartec and the Tire Industry Association.

Danielle Hess

on

Bartec USA announced the release of its 2021 TPMS Relearn Chart. The 2021 TPMS Relearn chart is the result of the collaborative efforts between the Tire Industry Association (TIA) and Bartec USA.  Branded for Bartec, the 2021 edition of the relearn chart includes the same valuable relearn information as well as OE part information, along with extra content that is uniquely Bartec. The Bartec/TIA TPMS Relearn Chart serves as a valuable, comprehensive, and quick reference guide that technicians can easily navigate through to service any vehicle, domestic and import that is equipped with TPMS, the company said.

The Relearn Chart is divided into three sections, domestic, import and Bartec reference content. Vehicle data is listed by make, model and year. The chart is printed on thick, laminated stock and is designed to withstand harsh work environments, the company said, and includes the following:

  • OE part information
  • Vehicle relearn procedures
  • Rite-Sensor coverage
  • Bartec service kit application data
  • Torque and assembly information
  • TIA tech tips

