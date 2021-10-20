Bartec USA Announces Release of New TPMS Relearn Chart

Bartec USA announced the release of its 2021 TPMS Relearn Chart. The 2021 TPMS Relearn chart is the result of the collaborative efforts between the Tire Industry Association (TIA) and Bartec USA. Branded for Bartec, the 2021 edition of the relearn chart includes the same valuable relearn information as well as OE part information, along with extra content that is uniquely Bartec. The Bartec/TIA TPMS Relearn Chart serves as a valuable, comprehensive, and quick reference guide that technicians can easily navigate through to service any vehicle, domestic and import that is equipped with TPMS, the company said.