Autoshop Solutions and Shop Boss Integrate for ROI Tracking

Autoshop Solutions partnered with Shop Boss to launch an ROI integration tool that draws data from Shop Boss SMS into Autoshop Solutions’ dashboard, aligning marketing information with the repair orders from Shop Boss SMS.

Shop Boss recently announced a slew of new features for the tool that it said are designed to maximize the efficiency of shops and increase profitability. This development, coupled with the partnership, presents an opportunity for auto repair shops to leverage technology and strategic marketing solutions, the companies said.

Autoshop Solutions said this integration will enable businesses to make informed decisions about marketing strategies, ultimately driving growth and profitability. Additional features include tracking the customer’s online journey from initial discovery to becoming a confirmed in-store patron, the company said, but some features are only available through select competitors offering similar ROI functionality.