AutoLeap Releases Data on the State of the Auto Repair Industry

Automotive repair software company AutoLeap released the State of the Auto Repair Industry Benchmarking Report for 2022.

According to the report, AutoLeap obtained data through a comprehensive survey of nearly 300 owners and managers of auto repair shops across North America. The company says it also spoke to various industry experts to collect insights on the state of the industry.

In the report, AutoLeap concluded that the industry currently faces various challenges including a labor shortage, supply chain disruptions, quickly advancing technology, and operational issues.

AutoLeap provided the eight top key takeaways derived from the survey:

Retirement plan – 64% of shop owners expect to retire over the next 10 years. Most shops are small businesses – 66% of repair shops have less than 10 employees. Heavy digital marketing strategy – less than 60% of repair shops spent more than $2,000 on marketing in 2021. Labor rate – 70% of shops indicated that they have increased their labor rate in the past 2 years. Impact of Covid-19 – 42% of shops reported a decrease in 2020 revenue due to COVID-19. Industry outlook – less than 70% of auto repair shop owners and managers have a favorable or very favorable outlook on the industry over the next five years. Staffing – 60% of respondents indicated that they struggled with staffing in their repair shop. Shop management software – 68% of auto repair shop owners and managers have experienced increased revenue using shop management software.

The entire report can be found here.