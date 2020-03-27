Click Here to Read More

While millions of workers across the nation hunker down at home to limit the spread of the coronavirus, auto parts stores are open for business. But major parts retailers say they’re taking steps to protect employees and customers from the highly contagious virus.

AutoZone launched curbside pickup on March 24. After customers order a part via the web or on the AutoZone mobile app, they receive a confirmation email when the order is ready. Then they have the option to pick up the part in the store or have it delivered to their vehicle in the store parking lot.

“When you arrive, call the store to let them know you have arrived. The store phone number is listed on your confirmation email along with the store address,” AutoZone explains on its website. “Once you arrive and call, a friendly AutoZoner will bring your order out to your car. When picking up your order it’s important to identify your vehicle for the fastest pick-up.”

AutoZone is limiting the number of in-store customers to 10 at one time. The parts chain continues to offer free services such as battery charging and alternator testing, but AutoZoners are required to wear gloves “and maintain appropriate social distancing when helping customers and performing services in our parking lots.”

“Additionally, we have temporarily restricted AutoZoners from entering the cabins of customers’ vehicles to provide assistance for any reason,” AutoZone explains on its website.

In addition to offering free curbside pickup, Advance Auto Parts is offering same-day delivery in several of its markets.

“We recognize our customers may need products delivered to their homes more urgently and we have rapidly built capability to increase the speed of home delivery,” Advance CEO Tom Greco says in an email to customers. “In several markets, this includes our new same-day delivery service, an enhancement to our ship-to-home program that is already available. We are working urgently to accelerate our expansion of same-day delivery service to more markets as soon as possible.”