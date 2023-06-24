 2024 Auto Care Association Factbook Released Using Torqata Data

Torqata Data & Analytics provided its data for the tire-related section in the newly released Auto Care Association 2024 Factbook.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Torqata Data & Analytics announced that the company’s data was used in the newly released Auto Care Association’s 2024 Factbook to expand tirerelated data. The Auto Care Factbook, available now, provides an overview of the auto care industry.

“We’re excited to publish the 2024 Factbook with expanded and new data, such as retail tire trends which will provide our members key insights into the retail tire market that were previously unavailable,” said Michael Chung, director of market intelligence of the Auto Care Association. “The Factbook is a compilation of everything you need to know, wherever you are in the supply chain and whatever your role is. We’ve partnered with the industry’s leading companies, like Torqata, to provide our members with the highest quality and most relevant data.”

The Auto Care Association Factbook also covers other items like ecommerce, rates of returns for parts compared to other industries, EV adoption, collision metrics and more.

