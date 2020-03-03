Auto Care Association, ASE Announce 2020 World Class Technicians

The Auto Care Association has announced the latest recipients of the World Class Technician award, in partnership with the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE).
The two organizations provide this annual recognition to professional technicians who have achieved the accomplishment of attaining ASE certification in 22 specific areas during the previous calendar year.
The newest round of World Class Technicians includes:
- James K. Adair Jr. — Phoenixville, Pa.
- Jason A. Arst — Signal Hill, Calif.
- Brian Atwood — Cedar Rapids, Iowa
- Rodney B. Bennett III — Beaufort, S.C.
- Jason P. Branch Sr. — Castle Rock, Colo.
- Timothy R. Burnley — Lewisville, Texas
- Scott B. Dickson — Jacksonville, Fla.
- Chris J. Elkins — Adrian, Mich.
- Travis C. Elliott — Windham, Maine
- Mike A. Evans — Mesa, Ariz.
- Lucas A. Ewald — Naples, Maine
- Thomas M. Flentie — Oak View, Calif.
- David J. Frank — Flint, Mich.
- Hayden E. Frazier — Halifax, Mass.
- Reuben G. Gosewisch — Saint Michael, Minn.
- Brian C. Grabsky — Lombard, Ill.
- Brian S. Haskell Jr. — Naples, Maine
- Joshua E. Hassing — Augusta, Mich.
- Robert A. Heintz — Hopatcong, N.J.
- Matthew E. Heller — Park Ridge, Ill.
- Dennis L. Higdon — Lawrenceville, Ga.
- Brandon S. Homan — Saint Louis , Mo.
- Raymond B. Jackson Jr. — Elkridge, Md.
- Randall A. Kang — Fountain, Colo.
- Keith W. Kelly — Tipp City, Ohio
- Kenneth D. Kerbaugh — Needville, Texas
- Basil A. Konnaris — Oakville, Ontario, Canada
- William D. Krones — Mason City, Iowa
- Shane E. Lally — Brookfield, Conn.
- Cody A. Lana — Riverside, Iowa
- Marty J. Leach — Imlay City, Mich.
- Kevin S. Lockhart — Beaverdam, Va.
- David R. Luka II — Grand Island, N.Y.
- Eric J. Mattice — Bakersfield, Calif.
- Alejandro F. Mayorga — Lompoc, Calif.
- Jason A. Montini — Madison, Tenn.
- Angel Morales Jr. — Marana, Ariz.
- Ryan E. Moraux — Fairhaven, Mass.
- Kevin Myers — Weymouth, Mass.
- Ryan L. Oblak — Saltsburg, Pa.
- Fadi E. Oweis — Jacksonville, Fla.
- John V. Paolino Jr. — Pollock Pine, Calif.
- Kevin Paradis — Westford, Mass.
- Michael J. Pritulsky — Mesa, Ariz.
- James M. Przybylski — Batavia, Ill.
- Andrew R. Ramirez — Lompoc, Calif.
- Mike J. Ream — Defiance, Ohio
- Michael J. Rodriguez — Mansfield Ctr, Conn.
- Shannon P. Saili — Waipahu, Hawaii
- Michael L. Sanders — Doyle, Calif.
- Michael R. Sandmeier — Bel Air, Md.
- Michael P. Schultz — Torrance, Calif.
- Richard Sena Jr. — Youngtown, Ariz.
- Gregory S. Shelby — Canal Fulton, Ohio
- Patrick D. Shine — Saint Charles, Mo.
- Kevin M. Speaks — Duncanville, Texas
- Meredith D. Spencer — Milford, Maine
- Daniel J. Symeon — Tallahassee, Fla.
- Jeffrey W. Tinsley — Dickson, Tenn.
- Erik C. Ulintz — Grove City, Ohio
- Angel M. Velazquez — Gurnee, Ill.
- Steven M. Vezensky — Lakemoor, Ill.
- John A. Warrington — Tolland, Conn.
- Cleidus Shawn White — Imperial, Mo.
- Jeffrey J. Wood — Saint Charles, Mo.
- William J. Woods — Delta, Pa.
There are an estimated 879,000 technicians in the United States with approximately 250,000 holding ASE certification, the Auto Care Organization says. More than 2,000 technicians have earned the status of “World Class Technician” since its inception over 30 years ago.