Auto Care Association, ASE Announce 2020 World Class Technicians

The Auto Care Association has announced the latest recipients of the World Class Technician award, in partnership with the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE).

The two organizations provide this annual recognition to professional technicians who have achieved the accomplishment of attaining ASE certification in 22 specific areas during the previous calendar year.

The newest round of World Class Technicians includes:

James K. Adair Jr. — Phoenixville, Pa.

Jason A. Arst — Signal Hill, Calif.

Brian Atwood — Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Rodney B. Bennett III — Beaufort, S.C.

Jason P. Branch Sr. — Castle Rock, Colo.

Timothy R. Burnley — Lewisville, Texas

Scott B. Dickson — Jacksonville, Fla.

Chris J. Elkins — Adrian, Mich.

Travis C. Elliott — Windham, Maine

Mike A. Evans — Mesa, Ariz.

Lucas A. Ewald — Naples, Maine

Thomas M. Flentie — Oak View, Calif.

David J. Frank — Flint, Mich.

Hayden E. Frazier — Halifax, Mass.

Reuben G. Gosewisch — Saint Michael, Minn.

Brian C. Grabsky — Lombard, Ill.

Brian S. Haskell Jr. — Naples, Maine

Joshua E. Hassing — Augusta, Mich.

Robert A. Heintz — Hopatcong, N.J.

Matthew E. Heller — Park Ridge, Ill.

Dennis L. Higdon — Lawrenceville, Ga.

Brandon S. Homan — Saint Louis , Mo.

Raymond B. Jackson Jr. — Elkridge, Md.

Randall A. Kang — Fountain, Colo.

Keith W. Kelly — Tipp City, Ohio

Kenneth D. Kerbaugh — Needville, Texas

Basil A. Konnaris — Oakville, Ontario, Canada

William D. Krones — Mason City, Iowa

Shane E. Lally — Brookfield, Conn.

Cody A. Lana — Riverside, Iowa

Marty J. Leach — Imlay City, Mich.

Kevin S. Lockhart — Beaverdam, Va.

David R. Luka II — Grand Island, N.Y.

Eric J. Mattice — Bakersfield, Calif.

Alejandro F. Mayorga — Lompoc, Calif.

Jason A. Montini — Madison, Tenn.

Angel Morales Jr. — Marana, Ariz.

Ryan E. Moraux — Fairhaven, Mass.

Kevin Myers — Weymouth, Mass.

Ryan L. Oblak — Saltsburg, Pa.

Fadi E. Oweis — Jacksonville, Fla.

John V. Paolino Jr. — Pollock Pine, Calif.

Kevin Paradis — Westford, Mass.

Michael J. Pritulsky — Mesa, Ariz.

James M. Przybylski — Batavia, Ill.

Andrew R. Ramirez — Lompoc, Calif.

Mike J. Ream — Defiance, Ohio

Michael J. Rodriguez — Mansfield Ctr, Conn.

Shannon P. Saili — Waipahu, Hawaii

Michael L. Sanders — Doyle, Calif.

Michael R. Sandmeier — Bel Air, Md.

Michael P. Schultz — Torrance, Calif.

Richard Sena Jr. — Youngtown, Ariz.

Gregory S. Shelby — Canal Fulton, Ohio

Patrick D. Shine — Saint Charles, Mo.

Kevin M. Speaks — Duncanville, Texas

Meredith D. Spencer — Milford, Maine

Daniel J. Symeon — Tallahassee, Fla.

Jeffrey W. Tinsley — Dickson, Tenn.

Erik C. Ulintz — Grove City, Ohio

Angel M. Velazquez — Gurnee, Ill.

Steven M. Vezensky — Lakemoor, Ill.

John A. Warrington — Tolland, Conn.

Cleidus Shawn White — Imperial, Mo.

Jeffrey J. Wood — Saint Charles, Mo.

William J. Woods — Delta, Pa.

There are an estimated 879,000 technicians in the United States with approximately 250,000 holding ASE certification, the Auto Care Organization says. More than 2,000 technicians have earned the status of “World Class Technician” since its inception over 30 years ago.