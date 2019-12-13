Registration Open for Auto Care Association 2020 Trade Mission to Peru

The Auto Care Association has announced a new trade mission to Peru March 16-17, 2020, that serves as a business development opportunity for companies seeking to meet with potential customers and partners and to gain first-hand market information.

Trade mission packages include:

prearranged private business-to-business meetings;

hotel accommodations;

local transportation;

meals;

interpreters; and

market overview briefings.

The trade mission is open to all companies in the automotive and heavy-duty aftermarket industry, with qualifying companies eligible to receive an offset of the trade mission package cost. Auto Care Association members will receive a reduced rate.

“The high level of engagement from the trade mission team before and during the program far surpassed our expectations,” said Luis Perez Morales, senior manager, international sales and operations, Interstate Batteries and past trade mission participant. “They were able to secure in-person meetings with top-notch customers that will lead to the distribution of our products. It would have taken us multiple phone calls, trips to the country and thousands of dollars to engage with customers.”

The association has hosted eight successful trade missions in the past four years to key markets in Latin America.

Peru is one of the fastest-growing economies in Latin America, with an average annual growth rate of 5% per year between 2005 and 2017. The average age of private transport vehicles is 15.5 years and 22.5 years for public transport vehicles. Peru’s stability has made it historically the leader in the region for international business and tourism. The U.S. Free Trade Agreement with Peru has eliminated tariffs on many goods, provides an accelerated customs clearance process for U.S. imports and strengthens the protection on intellectual property rights.

For pricing details and to register, visit www.autocare.org/trade-missions. For additional event information, contact Carolina Arregoces at [email protected].