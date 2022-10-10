Auto Care Association to Help Families Affected by Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian poured more than 20 inches of rain on parts of southeast and central Florida, making landfall in the state as a Category 4 hurricane almost two weeks ago. As parts of Florida look to rebuild from one of the most destructive hurricanes in recent US history, The Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation (AACF) is accepting donations for aftermarket families affected by Hurricane Ian.

Bill Hanvey, president and CEO of the Auto Care Association, said the Auto Care Association and AACF would make preparations to help automotive aftermarket families get back on their feet following the disaster in the American Southeast.

“We as a nation watched our televisions closely as one of the largest hurricanes in America’s history made landfall in Florida,” said Hanvey. “Hurricane Ian has left millions of Americans in the Southeast to deal with flooding, property damage, loss of power and even loss of life. The Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation (AACF) is making preparations to aid aftermarket families affected by Hurricane Ian.”