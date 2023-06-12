 Autel Expands Telsa Diagnostics on Ultra Series Tablets

Autel Expands Telsa Diagnostics on Ultra Series Tablets

Autel's latest software release expands diagnostic coverage for Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Autel-ultra

Autel announced it added Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicle diagnostic coverage with a new software release and Tesla-compatible cable.

Autel’s Tesla update 2.0 for the Ultra series of tablets includes read and erase code capabilities for Tesla Models 3 and Y on the following systems: Compressor (CMP), Steering Column Control Module (SCCM), Electric Power Assisted Steering 1 (EPAS1 ) and 2 (EPAS2 ), Center Radar (RADC), Restraints Controller Module (RCM), Electric Stability Program (ESP), iBooster (IBST), Park Assist System (PARK). ECU Reset and Connection Test are two special functions also included in the Tesla version 2 software.

Version two of Tesla software is now available on Autel’s MaxiSYS Ultra, Ultra EV, MS919 and MS909 as well as MS909 EV with active subscriptions. Traction battery and HVAC compressor testing can be performed on Tesla vehicles with the Ultra EV, MS909EV or with the Ultra, MS919 and the MS909 with the purchase of the EV diagnostic kit.

