Autel partners with Motor Information Systems

Autel has partnered with Motor Information Systems to provide an improved experience for users and more streamlined access to OEM repair information using Motor’s TruSpeed Repair, the company said. Motor TruSpeed Repair will be available for integration into Autel’s diagnostics software on all North American Ultra series tablets including Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) capable tools.

With the accessibility of Motor TruSpeed Repair, Autel said its Ultra series tablet users can access up-to-date automotive service and repair content within days of being published by the original vehicle equipment manufacturer (OEM). The TruSpeed Repair information integrated into the Autel tablets’ MaxiSYS diagnostic software will include component locations, diagnostic trouble codes (DTCs), maintenance schedules, repair procedures, specifications, technical service bulletins (TSBs) and wiring diagrams.

Autel said the paid subscription service will also provide OEM Position Statements and ADAS-related repair details. The software update and integration, expected to be released in the late first quarter of this year, will be available on MaxiSYS Ultra, Ultra EV, Ultra ADAS, MS919, MS909, and MS909EV tablets.