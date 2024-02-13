 Autel partners with Motor Information Systems

Motor TruSpeed Repair will be available for integration into Autel’s diagnostics software on all North American Ultra series tablets.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Autel-MS909CV-VCI-

Autel has partnered with Motor Information Systems to provide an improved experience for users and more streamlined access to OEM repair information using Motor’s TruSpeed Repair, the company said. Motor TruSpeed Repair will be available for integration into Autel’s diagnostics software on all North American Ultra series tablets including Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) capable tools.

With the accessibility of Motor TruSpeed Repair, Autel said its Ultra series tablet users can access up-to-date automotive service and repair content within days of being published by the original vehicle equipment manufacturer (OEM). The TruSpeed Repair information integrated into the Autel tablets’ MaxiSYS diagnostic software will include component locations, diagnostic trouble codes (DTCs), maintenance schedules, repair procedures, specifications, technical service bulletins (TSBs) and wiring diagrams.

Autel said the paid subscription service will also provide OEM Position Statements and ADAS-related repair details. The software update and integration, expected to be released in the late first quarter of this year, will be available on MaxiSYS Ultra, Ultra EV, Ultra ADAS, MS919, MS909, and MS909EV tablets.

Hunter Engineering wins award for Optimizely CMS implementation

Hunter won the honor in the "Greatest Use of Technology" category.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Hunter-award-optimizely-2023-1400

Hunter Engineering was recently named an Optimizely 2023 Customer Awards contest winner. Hunter won in the “Greatest Use of Technology” category. The organization-wide award recognizes customers who have deployed and maintained a technology ecosystem with Optimizely at the center of their digital planning and execution, Hunter said.

Hunter employed several Optimizely products, like the Optimizely CMS, where Hunter’s corporate website saw a 70% increase in monthly average page views. According to Hunter, a large portion of this growth was driven by the HunterNet 2 portal built within Optimizely, where customers log in for personalized data about the Hunter equipment installed at their business, as well as information for technicians and service writers.

