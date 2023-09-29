Unlocking Secret BMS Information with Autel EV Diagnostic Tablets

The Autel EV lineup of diagnostic tablets provides technicians with a solution to the common challenge of limited visibility into all datastream PIDs on hybrid/PHEV and full electric vehicles. These vehicles will often have more than 100 wires going to the BMS (battery management module), according to Autel.

When a typical scan tool is connected to the OBD 2, it will only see 50-60 datastream PIDs, and some of those are from other modules. This leaves more than 40 additional diagnostic circuits that cannot be seen. This can lead to difficult and time-consuming pinpoint diagnostics to get to the root of what is ailing the electric drive system.

Autel allows the technician to attach directly to the low-voltage circuitry of the BMS, for complete visibility into all data stream PIDs, with the battery in or out of the vehicle.

This video is sponsored by Autel.