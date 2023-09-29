 Unlocking Secret BMS Information with Autel EV Diagnostic Tablets

Autel diagnostic tablets connect directly to EV battery modules, accessing all datastream PIDs for precise diagnostics.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

The Autel EV lineup of diagnostic tablets provides technicians with a solution to the common challenge of limited visibility into all datastream PIDs on hybrid/PHEV and full electric vehicles. These vehicles will often have more than 100 wires going to the BMS (battery management module), according to Autel.

When a typical scan tool is connected to the OBD 2, it will only see 50-60 datastream PIDs, and some of those are from other modules. This leaves more than 40 additional diagnostic circuits that cannot be seen. This can lead to difficult and time-consuming pinpoint diagnostics to get to the root of what is ailing the electric drive system.

Autel allows the technician to attach directly to the low-voltage circuitry of the BMS, for complete visibility into all data stream PIDs, with the battery in or out of the vehicle.

AMN Drivetime Video

AMN Drivetime with AWDA’s Ted Hughes

Aftermarket veteran Ted Hughes shares the changes he’s experienced and lessons learned through 30+ years in the aftermarket.

Tire Review Staff
By Tire Review Staff
Drivetime_ Ted Hughes

As a 30-plus-year automotive aftermarket veteran, Ted Hughes has seen change after change in the industry. He’s experienced countless technological improvements. During his almost 24 years as head of marketing for MAHLE, he charged head-first into the digital era — embracing digital media, e-commerce and a “data is king” mindset. Yet despite the evolution of the industry, one aspect has remained true: nothing beats the solid relationships that form long-lasting business partnerships and make this industry strong.

Read Full Article

