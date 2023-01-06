Autel Releases Software Updates for MaxiSys Ultra Tablets

Autel has released software updates for its MaxiSYS Ultra tablet series, including the MaxiSYS Ultra EV and MS 909 EV, aimed to increase diagnostic speed and functionality and expand vehicle coverage.

The Mercedes-Benz software version 5.2 for A-class, GLE/GLS, GLB, C-class, S-class, GLA-class vehicles includes:

Added special functions, including high-pressure fuel circuit and wet clutch manual calibration, starting motor and air filter reset;

Added component detection functions;

Support for transmission tuning, data backup and restore functions of gearboxes;

For A-Class, GLE/GLS models:

Adds live data, active tests and special functions for various modules such as transfer case, touch panel, DC conversion and profiling seat;

Adds more than 3,300 intelligent diagnosis functions related to the top 80% of Mercedes vehicle fault codes;

Adds programming and SCN functions for more than 80 systems, including engine, gearbox, door, and seat; optimizes the programming and SCN process.

Volvo software version 5.0 includes (for Volvo XC90, XC60, XC40, S90, S90L, S60, V60, V90, V90 Cross Country and the C40):

Extends essential diagnostic and service functions;

Reads and erases codes, performs special service functions, views Live Data and access electronic control unit (ECU) specifications.

Autel added that its updates to its Auto Scan 2.0 software significantly optimize the scanning speed of vehicles using Controller Area Network (CAN) Bus protocols. Vehicles supported include Audi/VW, GM, Mercedes-Benz, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Acura, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Nissan, Infiniti, Toyota, Lexus, BMW and Mini.

Software updates are available to download on tablets with active subscriptions. Users must update the software on their MaxiFlash VCI or VCMI to use Auto Scan 2.0.