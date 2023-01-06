 Autel Releases Software Updates for MaxiSys Ultra Tablets

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

Autel Releases Software Updates for MaxiSys Ultra Tablets

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer
Autel Maxisys diagnostic tools video 4

Autel has released software updates for its MaxiSYS Ultra tablet series, including the MaxiSYS Ultra EV and MS 909 EV, aimed to increase diagnostic speed and functionality and expand vehicle coverage.

Related Articles

The Mercedes-Benz software version 5.2 for A-class, GLE/GLS, GLB, C-class, S-class, GLA-class vehicles includes:

  • Added special functions, including high-pressure fuel circuit and wet clutch manual calibration, starting motor and air filter reset;
  • Added component detection functions;
  • Support for transmission tuning, data backup and restore functions of gearboxes;

For A-Class, GLE/GLS models:

  • Adds live data, active tests and special functions for various modules such as transfer case, touch panel, DC conversion and profiling seat;
  • Adds more than 3,300 intelligent diagnosis functions related to the top 80% of Mercedes vehicle fault codes;
  • Adds programming and SCN functions for more than 80 systems, including engine, gearbox, door, and seat; optimizes the programming and SCN process.

Volvo software version 5.0 includes (for Volvo XC90, XC60, XC40, S90, S90L, S60, V60, V90, V90 Cross Country and the C40):

  • Extends essential diagnostic and service functions;
  • Reads and erases codes, performs special service functions, views Live Data and access electronic control unit (ECU) specifications.

Autel added that its updates to its Auto Scan 2.0 software significantly optimize the scanning speed of vehicles using Controller Area Network (CAN) Bus protocols. Vehicles supported include Audi/VW, GM, Mercedes-Benz, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Acura, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Nissan, Infiniti, Toyota, Lexus, BMW and Mini.

Software updates are available to download on tablets with active subscriptions. Users must update the software on their MaxiFlash VCI or VCMI to use Auto Scan 2.0.

You May Also Like

Vogue-Tyre-Classic-White-sidewall
Bridgestone Recall 1400
CTDA Luncheon 2023
Falken Tire formula drift
News

Bridgestone to Show Vision for Sustainable Mobility at CES 2023

Bridgestone will showcase its comprehensive vision for sustainable mobility at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas from Jan. 5-8. The company says it has committed to the target of increasing the use of recycled and renewable materials to 40 percent of its resources by 2030 and achieving the goal of using 100

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

Bridgestone will showcase its comprehensive vision for sustainable mobility at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas from Jan. 5-8.

The company says it has committed to the target of increasing the use of recycled and renewable materials to 40 percent of its resources by 2030 and achieving the goal of using 100 percent sustainable materials by 2050. At CES, the company will showcase several key elements of its aim for a sustainable and circular tire economy.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
RoboTire Launches at Creamery Tire in Pennsylvania

RoboTire, a Michigan-based robotics and automation startup that designs and deploys systems to change vehicles’ tires, is deploying its fourth-generation tire-changing system at Creamery Tire, Inc., a locally owned and operated tire service center founded in north Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in 1988. Related Articles – Point S Opens Two Points of Sale in Brazil – Telle

By Madeleine Winer
Point S Opens Two Points of Sale in Brazil

Point S has officially opened its first two points of sale in Brazil. The announcement follows news from April this year, when Point S revealed it had signed a master franchisee contract in Brazil with ATO, whose shareholder companies are automotive heavyweights, ADSTA and Orletti. Related Articles – Omni United Announces EV Strategy – Bartec

By Madeleine Winer
Point S brazil
Telle Tire Acquires Jerry’s Tire Sales, Subaru Store for New HQ

Telle Tire is expanding in 2023 with plans for 20 locations by the summer.

By Madeleine Winer
Telle-Tire-jerrys-tires-acquisition
Hoosier Introduces New Sprint Car Dirt Tires

Hoosier Racing Tire has introduced a newly designed rear drive tire for sprint car dirt racing in 2023. The new rear tires feature an updated symmetrical tread pattern design and profile allowing competitors to rotate tires to extend use and longevity, the company said. Related Articles – Toyo Tires Celebrates Opening of Serbia Factory –

By Madeleine Winer
Hoosier-Tire-new-racing-tires

Other Posts

USTMA Report Showcases Tire Recycling Expansion Opportunities

A new report from the US Tire Manufacturers Association (USTMA) shows opportunities to expand end-use tire markets and improve tire recycling rates to keep pace with annual scrap tire generation.   Related Articles – Discount Tire Acquires Land in Phoenix for New HQ – Gopuff Deploys Openbay+ Subscription Service for Auto Repair – Falken Tires Launches Redesigned

By Christian Hinton
USTMA Tire recycling
Discount Tire Acquires Land in Phoenix for New HQ

Discount Tire announced its intent to develop a new corporate headquarters in Phoenix following the acquisition of 35 acres located near Loop 101 and State Route 51. Discount Tire purchased the site at a recent Arizona State Land Department public auction, the company said. Proceeds from the sale will be invested by the state in

By Madeleine Winer
Discount Tire store generic
Gopuff Deploys Openbay+ Subscription Service for Auto Repair

Gopuff recently deployed Openbay+ to help its delivery partners save money on automotive services for their vehicles. Openbay+ is a subscription service that matches drivers with automotive service centers that deliver automotive repair and maintenance services at preferred pricing. Exclusively through Openbay+, delivery partners get upfront pricing on repair and maintenance services and can book

By Madeleine Winer
Gopuff-openbay-subscription
Falken Tires Launches Redesigned Website

Falken Tires has introduced a new website that makes finding the right Falken tires easier, the company announced. Related Articles – Chris Barry Elected CTDA President – Yokohama Recalls 6,152 Commercial Tires – NRS Brakes Adds 18 New Part Numbers for Multiple Models The revised website, which launched this month, includes a more detailed breakdown

By Madeleine Winer
Falken Tires New Website