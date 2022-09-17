Connect with us

Autel Energy Appoints John Thomas as Chief Operating Officer

Christian Hinton

Autel Energy appointed John Thomas to lead its newly created North American business unit as chief operating officer. Autel says Thomas will oversee sales, marketing, manufacturing and strategy at Autel and report to Chloe Hung, CEO of Autel U.S.A.

According to Autel, Thomas brings over 30 years of automotive, government relations and transportation expertise, including more than five years of leadership in the EV space. He previously served as president and CEO of Webasto Charging Systems Inc., leading the organization’s transition from its core business as a Tier I automotive parts supplier to the EV charging space.

“As the nation pivots toward renewable energy solutions, Autel Energy is poised to help the transition through disruptive technology that benefits our team, our customers and the planet,” said Thomas.

