Autel Adds EV Diagnostics and Maintenance to On-Site Classes

Autel announced its first two-day electric vehicle (EV) diagnostic training class is scheduled for Oct. 3 and 4 at the Autel Port Washington, New York headquarters and will include lectures and hands-on instruction. The 16-hour course is meant to give students an understanding of how hybrids and EVs work and advise them on the equipment and tools needed to start servicing electric vehicles safely and efficiently.

EV diagnostic and maintenance training will include classroom and hands-on instruction on servicing electric vehicles’ key components, including in-depth-traction battery pack analysis, battery maintenance system controls and the workings of converters, inverters, and motor generators.

“There are nearly 3 million plug-in electric vehicles on U.S. roads today, with new EV and Hybrid models released yearly by new and legacy brands,” John Forro, Autel trainer, and EV diagnostics specialist, said. “The time is now for shop owners and technicians to start or continue their electric vehicle diagnostics training and expand their customer base to EV drivers.”

Autel is also offering an intensive two-day course focusing on Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) calibrations with an overview of diagnostics and alignment processes. This 16-hour course provides students with a thorough understanding of the technology and functionality of these safety systems, and how to diagnose, service and calibrate them. The Academy facility houses the complete line of Autel calibrations systems and features the new Autel ADAS Bay Max 14K flush-mounted alignment lift.