 Autel Releases 2023 ADAS Calibration Coverage

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

Autel Releases 2023 ADAS Calibration Coverage

Available to all MaxiSYS tablet owners with active ADAS calibration software subscriptions calibration coverage expands to many vehicle brands.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Autel ADAS coverage

Autel released its 2023 ADAS calibration coverage for a list of vehicle brands and added a DTC analysis feature to provide causes and solutions for ADAS sensors and components faults. Available to all MaxiSYS tablet owners MS906 Pro and higher with active ADAS calibration software subscriptions, calibration coverage expands to:

Related Articles
  • GM 2023-’24 Canyon, Cadillac Lyriq, and XT4;
  • Honda/Acura 2023 HR-V, Pilot, Civic, and Accord;
  • Hyundai 2023 IONIQ 5 Mazda 2023 CX-50, CX-90 & MX-30 models;
  • Infiniti 2023-’25 Q50, 2024-’25 QX60, 2023-’25 QX80;
  • Kia 2023 Sorento;
  • Land Rover 2020-’23 Rover, Range Rover Sport, and Discovery;
  • Lexus 2022 RC300, 2022 UX200, 2023  NX400h, LC500h,  LC500,  LC500C,  and 2024 UX250H;
  • Maserati 2023 Levante M161, Ghibli M157, and Quattroporte M156;
  • Mazda 2023 CX-50, CX-90, and MX-30;
  • Nissan 2023-’24 Versa, 2023-’25 Kicks, and 2023-’25 Rogue Sport;
  • Toyota 2023-’24 BZ4X, and 2023 Corolla Cross HEV.

Autel said the new DTC analysis feature provides technicians with detailed fault cause possibilities and suggested fault solutions including component repairs or replacements when a DTC in an ADAS system is detected. The feature is intended to facilitate the quick repair of the system with cause and solutions displayed with a tape on the question icon adjacent to the trouble code. 

You May Also Like

Chapel-Hill-Tire-New-Location-1400
CEAT-rodeo
TIA-HOF23-Winners
Pirelli
News

VIP Tires & Service Opens New Massachusetts Location

The company now operates nearly 70 locations in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont and Massachusetts.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Lowell-VIP-tires

VIP Tires & Service's new location in Lowell, Massachusetts is officially open to the public. The company says local customers can head to VIP’s Lowell store for tires, services and more.

VIP has planned a ribbon-cutting event at 338 Merrimack St., scheduled for 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 24. Mayor Sokhary Chau will be attending the event and Lowell’s town manager, council members and representatives of the Greater Lowell Chamber of Commerce have all been invited.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Asphalt 9 Launches Lamborghini Revuelto eSports Challenge

The event features two open qualifiers followed by a live-streamed final, with top drivers competing for rewards from Lamborghini.

By Christian Hinton
Lambo_Revuelto-eSports
Point S Launches Networks in Macau and Spain

Point S strengthend its global presence by launching new networks in Macau and Spain, enhancing its coverage across Asia and Europe with a focus on tire and automotive services.

By Christian Hinton
PointS Spain Macau launch
Ascenso Tires North America Welcomes New Board Member

Dhaval Nanavati, deputy CEO of parent company Mahansaria Tyres Private Limited, has joined the board.

By Christian Hinton
Ascenso-Dhaval-Nanavat-1400i
McCarthy Tire Service Acquires Dice’s Tire Service

Additionally, the purchase encompasses a Bandag retread facility, raising McCarthy Tire Service’s total retread plant count to 14.

By Christian Hinton
dice-logo--mccarthy

Other Posts

RNR Tire Express Wins Franchise Update Media 2023 Innovation Award

This year, RNR Tire Express was recognized with the Best Limited Budget Campaign Award for their 2022 Father’s Day Giveaway.

By Christian Hinton
RNR-Tire-Express-innovations-award-1400
Autoshop Solutions Partners with Shop-Ware

The partnership unveiled an ROI integration tool to provide clients with insights into real-time marketing expenditures.

By Christian Hinton
Autoshop-Solutions-partnership
TIA to Use Online Registration System for 2024 OTR Tire Conference

People registered for the conference will be able to modify their registration as needed online at any time. 

By Christian Hinton
2024-OTR-Tire-Conference
Chapel Hill Tire Recognized for Three Annual Awards

Chapel Hill Tire wins “Best Places to Work,” “Best in Chapel Hill,” and a Chamber of Commerce nomination.

By Christian Hinton
Chapel-Hill-Tire-New-Location-1400