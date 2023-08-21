Autel Releases 2023 ADAS Calibration Coverage

Autel released its 2023 ADAS calibration coverage for a list of vehicle brands and added a DTC analysis feature to provide causes and solutions for ADAS sensors and components faults. Available to all MaxiSYS tablet owners MS906 Pro and higher with active ADAS calibration software subscriptions, calibration coverage expands to:

GM 2023-’24 Canyon, Cadillac Lyriq, and XT4;

Honda/Acura 2023 HR-V, Pilot, Civic, and Accord;

Hyundai 2023 IONIQ 5 Mazda 2023 CX-50, CX-90 & MX-30 models;

Infiniti 2023-’25 Q50, 2024-’25 QX60, 2023-’25 QX80;

Kia 2023 Sorento;

Land Rover 2020-’23 Rover, Range Rover Sport, and Discovery;

Lexus 2022 RC300, 2022 UX200, 2023 NX400h, LC500h, LC500, LC500C, and 2024 UX250H;

Maserati 2023 Levante M161, Ghibli M157, and Quattroporte M156;

Mazda 2023 CX-50, CX-90, and MX-30;

Nissan 2023-’24 Versa, 2023-’25 Kicks, and 2023-’25 Rogue Sport;

Toyota 2023-’24 BZ4X, and 2023 Corolla Cross HEV.

Autel said the new DTC analysis feature provides technicians with detailed fault cause possibilities and suggested fault solutions including component repairs or replacements when a DTC in an ADAS system is detected. The feature is intended to facilitate the quick repair of the system with cause and solutions displayed with a tape on the question icon adjacent to the trouble code.