Autel-MaxiSYS-IA800-Intelligent-ADAS

News

Autel Releases Six-Camera Accessory Package for IA800

Autel released a video illustrating the new camera package, which the company says increases positioning accuracy and efficiency.
Autel US has released its IA800 intelligent ADAS optical positioning six-camera accessory package for use with its standard ADAS calibration frame.

Autel released a video illustrating the new technology, which the company says increases positioning accuracy and efficiency.

The video demonstrates the transformation of the Autel Standard ADAS Calibration Frame into a three-dimensional recognition system as the IA800 cameras, now integrated into the user’s existing calibration frame, are enlisted to recognize the positioning targets attached and aligned to the vehicle, to calculate the current angle, distance and offset position of the frame to the vehicle.

