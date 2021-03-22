Autel Releases IA800 Intelligent ADAS

Click Here to Read More

The company says the IA800 reduces the setup time involved in frame-to-vehicle positioning prior to ADAS component calibration.

The IA800 uses six high-resolution cameras and ADAS positioning software to transform Autel’s standard calibration frame into a rapid yet precise frame, centering and vehicle distancing unit, the company says.

Autel says the cameras are easily attached to its standard calibration frame and the IA800 package also includes four-wheel clamps with camera targets, standing targeting component and optical positioning software update for the user’s existing MaxiSYS tablet.

The IA800 eliminates the need for mechanical measuring tools like reflectors, plumb bobs and measuring tape, the company says. With the IA800, wheel clamps with camera targets are attached to the rear wheels and a standing target component is placed in the front of the vehicle or to its side, depending on the vehicle make, model and year. The tablet, now placed securing on the frame, is paired with the cameras.

The system recognizes the positioning targets and calculates the current angle, distance and offset position of the frame to the vehicle, Autel says. The technician follows the onscreen instructions to move the frame or adjust the angle of it until the current values match the required values. A green checkmark displays for each parameter once the required position values are achieved.