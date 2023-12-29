 Audax Invests in Dobbs Tire & Auto Centers

Audax Invests in Dobbs Tire & Auto Centers

Dobbs was founded in 1976 and has grown to employ more than 650 associates at 43 stores across Missouri and Illinois

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Handshake agreement

Audax Private Equity (Audax) invested in and partnered with Dobbs Tire & Auto Centers (Dobbs), a tire retailer and automotive aftermarket service company with a presence in the Midwestern US. Dobbs was founded in 1976 and has grown to employ more than 650 associates at 43 stores across Missouri and Illinois. In addition to its tire offerings, Dobbs provides automotive services specializing in routine, preventative and complex diagnostic repairs for all types of vehicles including cars, light trucks, SUVs, hybrids and EVs.

“We’re excited to partner with Audax,” Dobbs CEO Dustin Dobbs said. “Our company has reached its most significant crossroad since my grandfather, Don Dobbs, Jr., founded the company 48 years and 43 stores ago. How excited he would be to see us join forces with Audax, which shares our vision for the company’s future, and has the resources, knowledge and operational experience to help us realize our tremendous potential.”

Audax is investing out of its latest flagship fund, Audax Private Equity Fund VII, which closed on $5.25 billion in July of this year.

