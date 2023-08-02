Atturo Tire Expands Dealer Network

Atturo Tire has announced the addition of 36 MFA Petroleum Company Big O Tires franchise locations to its dealer network. All locations will have access to Atturo’s entire catalog of tires.

“All of us at Atturo are excited to welcome these 36 Big O Tires locations into the growing network of Atturo Dealers not only in North America but around the globe,” Karl Becker, vice president of sales and operations, Atturo Tire, said. “This partnership means Atturo customers throughout the Midwest will have easier access to our off-road, performance and specialty tire options.”

Atturo Tire said its inventory will arrive at Big O Tire locations throughout the Midwest over the next 60 days. All locations will have access to Atturo’s inventory in its warehouse locations around the country.

“Atturo Tires has a great lineup that will provide our customers with more options to fit their needs,” Charlie Alexander, vice president of Big O Tires Operations for MFA Petroleum Company, said. “We are proud to bring the Atturo Tires brand to all 36 of our locations in the coming months.”