Atturo to participate in 2024 4Fest events

Atturo Tires said it will participate in 4Fest events in 2024. Atturo Tires plans to be on-site at several event locations showcasing its entire product line, including its recently launched Trail Blade SXS lineup for sport and utility UTVs and side-by-sides. All its side-by-side products are backed by its “Trail Hazard” protection, meaning customers are covered for the first two years at no additional charge.

4Fest includes two full days of off-road events and trails to explore, hills to climb, rock courses and acres to drive off-road vehicles. 4Fest also offers a full schedule of off-road skills seminars. Some workshops include off-road skills 101, winching and recovery techniques and vehicle setup.

“4Fest Events is thrilled to welcome back Atturo Tires in 2024; in past years, the team at Atturo have always been strong supporters of what we do, and we cannot wait to do it again in 2024 with the addition of their new tires for side-by-sides,” Tom Zielinski, president of 4Fest Events said.

Atturo offers two-year coverage that shields UTV drivers from tire damage such as punctures, rips, tears, sidewall damage and more, the company said. Atturo said its “Trail Hazard Protection” ensures that drivers can have both performance and peace of mind.