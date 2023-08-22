Atrium Solutions Unveils Emergency Road Service AI Platform

Atrium Solutions announced a strategic partnership with Denray Tire to introduce an emergency road service artificial intelligence (AI) platform.

The company said its AI solution combines advanced machine learning algorithms and rapid communication capabilities to deliver support during roadside emergencies. By leveraging AI capabilities, the platform is designed to enhance the fleet experience by reducing wait times, increasing accuracy and improving the quality of service.

“We are thrilled to partner with Denray Tire to introduce our Emergency Road Service AI Platform,” said Todd Richardson, CEO of Atrium Solutions. “By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, we are revolutionizing the way fleets handle roadside emergencies. This partnership represents a significant step forward in our commitment to creating innovative solutions that enhance fleet and tire dealer efficiency.”