December 6, 2019

Michelin Retread Technologies Adds Denray Tire as New Licensee

Michelin North America announced Denray Tire will join Michelin Retread Technologies (MRT) as a franchisee manufacturing commercial truck retreads servicing Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada.

Operating since the 1970’s, Denray Tire is a family-owned and operated business in western Canada. Formerly a Bandag retread facility, the 25,000 square-foot MRT facility employs 13 associates.

“We have an excellent 45-year relationship with Michelin and this new chapter gives us the opportunity to deliver additional service for customers,” said Derek Braun, president of Denray Tire. “Our MRT staff is excited about this new venture. Utilizing Michelin’s new-tire design technology, proven tread designs and new-tire manufacturing standards, the MRT retread process will deliver reliable retreads, designed to maximize tire assets.”

For the past 45 years, Denray has been a strategic dealer of Michelin, BFGoodrich and Uniroyal products that include commercial truck, agriculture, industrial, passenger/light truck, motor home and trailer tires. Denray is also a member of the Michelin Commercial Service Network (MCSN). With nine locations in Canada, Denray offers a range of services including emergency road service, repairs, inspection and alignments.

