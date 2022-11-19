fbpx
American Tire Distributors Donate $1.5M to Gary Sinise Foundation

American Tire Distributors (ATD) has raised $1.5 million for the Gary Sinise Foundation (GSF), setting a record for the largest amount of money ATD has ever raised for the organization. GSF provides support to military service men and women, veterans, first responders and their families.

ATD announced the increased fundraising goal as part of this year’s “Summer for Heroes Giving Campaign.” The campaign included ATD associates, its subsidiary Tire Pros and their dealers and associates, tire manufacturers, vendor partners and customers.

The donation was presented to GSF on a giant check at the second annual Gala for Heroes. The gala featured a performance by the Lt. Dan Band, appearances from Josh Berry and Kelley Earnhardt Miller, and an auction benefiting the foundation.

GSF has been ATD’s primary brand cause since 2019. GSF says this year’s donation will support three critical programs: Relief & Resiliency, First Responders Outreach, R.I.S.E, and Mental Wellness initiatives that help service members and first responders overcome post-traumatic stress and regain independence.

Highlights of this year’s campaign included Tire Pros driver Josh Berry participating in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola with custom-wrapped ‘Summer for Heroes’ panel designs on his No. 8 Chevrolet, as well as a “5K for Heroes” fundraiser run on Sept. 10 and the 32nd Annual Golf Classic taking place today.

ATD also raised donations through an internal ‘Partner for Heroes’ program, which encouraged Tire Pros dealers around the country to contribute to the campaign and allowed them to share the opportunity with their customers directly for the first time ever.

