ASE Introduces New Specialist Certification Test

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) introduces a new Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Specialist Certification test (L4).

ASE says it created the L4 ADAS Specialist Certification test to identify technicians who possess knowledge of the skills required to diagnose, service and calibrate ADAS on late-model automobiles, SUVs and light-duty trucks. In addition to recognizing these proficient service professionals, the test also helps shops optimize repair opportunities on ADAS-equipped vehicles by employing L4-certified technicians.

“As ADAS systems become more complex, customers want to know who they can trust with their safety. Shop owners want to know the technicians they are hiring are qualified and experienced with ADAS system,” says Harper Infiniti’s Matt Klebeck.

The new L4 test covers content focused on the diagnosis, service and calibration of radar, camera, ultrasonic and other advanced driver assistance systems. Many of the questions relate to a sample vehicle with ADAS technology used by most manufacturers. This vehicle is described in the composite vehicle type 1 reference booklet as an electronic pop-up during the test.