Why Proper ADAS Alignment is Important

Pedestrian detection, lane departure warning/correction, traffic sign recognition, automatic emergency braking, blind-spot detection: these are just a few examples of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems of ADAS.
In this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video, we will discuss why, without proper wheel alignment, ADAS operation would not work properly.
The novelty phase of autonomous driving and driver-assist features in today’s new vehicles has all but died down in recent years. These ADAS features have become a viable force in the way people trust their vehicles to assist them when they need it most.
However, vehicles with ADAS need to be aligned the right way to steer correctly in certain modes of operation such as lane keep assist, lane departure and even backup cameras. Let’s use lane assist as an example. You’re driving and an alignment issue has created a slight pull to the left. This is steering the vehicle to the centerline of the lane of traffic. Not only are you over-correcting or putting pressure on the wheel to stay in the center, but due to the frequency of the corrections, the vehicle is indicating to the driver to stop and take a break as the vehicle is sensing that the driver continues to wander into the next lane.
A steering wheel or backup camera that is out of alignment may even cause the improper performance of the vehicle. It is no longer just about adjusting camber, caster and toe; it is the ripple effect an incorrect working component will have on the vehicle’s features or safety systems.
It is also important to do an ADAS calibration after a wheel alignment is performed. It is critical to validate that all the vehicle sensors are in sync as well. This might seem like a nuisance to a shop, but it is a required step to validate OE specs.
To summarize, the vehicle’s alignment directly interacts with all of the vehicle’s advanced features. Do not make the mistake of not verifying alignment before calibration because when the driver comes back with performance issues, we know who is responsible.