Connect with us
Advertisement

Garage Studio

Why Proper ADAS Alignment is Important

Christian Hinton

on

Watch Video Distraction Free
Advertisement

Pedestrian detection, lane departure warning/correction, traffic sign recognition, automatic emergency braking, blind-spot detection: these are just a few examples of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems of ADAS.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

In this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video, we will discuss why, without proper wheel alignment, ADAS operation would not work properly.

The novelty phase of autonomous driving and driver-assist features in today’s new vehicles has all but died down in recent years. These ADAS features have become a viable force in the way people trust their vehicles to assist them when they need it most.

However, vehicles with ADAS need to be aligned the right way to steer correctly in certain modes of operation such as lane keep assist, lane departure and even backup cameras. Let’s use lane assist as an example. You’re driving and an alignment issue has created a slight pull to the left. This is steering the vehicle to the centerline of the lane of traffic. Not only are you over-correcting or putting pressure on the wheel to stay in the center, but due to the frequency of the corrections, the vehicle is indicating to the driver to stop and take a break as the vehicle is sensing that the driver continues to wander into the next lane.

Advertisement

A steering wheel or backup camera that is out of alignment may even cause the improper performance of the vehicle. It is no longer just about adjusting camber, caster and toe; it is the ripple effect an incorrect working component will have on the vehicle’s features or safety systems.

It is also important to do an ADAS calibration after a wheel alignment is performed. It is critical to validate that all the vehicle sensors are in sync as well. This might seem like a nuisance to a shop, but it is a required step to validate OE specs.

Advertisement

To summarize, the vehicle’s alignment directly interacts with all of the vehicle’s advanced features. Do not make the mistake of not verifying alignment before calibration because when the driver comes back with performance issues, we know who is responsible.

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Garage Studio: Dollars and Cents Behind TPMS Service

Garage Studio: How Tire Traction Affects Braking

Garage Studio: Give Your Customers this Road Trip Checklist

Garage Studio: Defining Tire Alignment Angles and Suspension Change

Advertisement

on

Why Proper ADAS Alignment is Important

on

How to Reduce Wheel Balancing Comebacks

on

Why You Should Replace Control Arms and Bushings in Pairs

on

Why are Tires Black?
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: Replacing Rubber, Snap-In TPMS Valves During Tire Service

TPMS: The Costly TPMS Mistake You Don’t Want to Make

Business Operations: Cultivating a Company Culture in Your Tire Business

Business Operations: Tire Industry Labor Shortage: Improve This to Keep Employees

Commercial Tires: Toyo Tires Introduces Heavy-Duty M325 Tire

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Counteract Balancing Beads Inc.

Counteract Balancing Beads Inc.
Contact: Mishelle LeBlancPhone: 519-837-3331Phone: 800-572-8952Fax: 519-837-3088
70 Watson Pkwy S. Unit 8, Guelph ON N1L0C3
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Garage Studio

Defining Tire Alignment Angles and Suspension Change

Garage Studio

Give Your Customers this Road Trip Checklist

Garage Studio

How Tire Traction Affects Braking

Garage Studio

Why are Tires Black?
Connect
Tire Review Magazine