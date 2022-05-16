Why Proper ADAS Alignment is Important

Click Here to Read More

In this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video, we will discuss why, without proper wheel alignment, ADAS operation would not work properly.

The novelty phase of autonomous driving and driver-assist features in today’s new vehicles has all but died down in recent years. These ADAS features have become a viable force in the way people trust their vehicles to assist them when they need it most.

However, vehicles with ADAS need to be aligned the right way to steer correctly in certain modes of operation such as lane keep assist, lane departure and even backup cameras. Let’s use lane assist as an example. You’re driving and an alignment issue has created a slight pull to the left. This is steering the vehicle to the centerline of the lane of traffic. Not only are you over-correcting or putting pressure on the wheel to stay in the center, but due to the frequency of the corrections, the vehicle is indicating to the driver to stop and take a break as the vehicle is sensing that the driver continues to wander into the next lane.