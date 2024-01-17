Several tire shops bring home ASE awards in 2023

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is congratulating its award winners for 2023.

“Each year, ASE recognizes individuals who have distinguished themselves in the automotive service industry. Together with our industry partners and award sponsors, we salute the best of the best,” Tim Zilke, ASE president and CEO said. “The honored individuals come from all segments of the automobile, collision, truck, school bus, parts, educator and training sectors.”

The award winners for 2023 include:

Auto Value/Bumper to Bumper/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year

Harrison Keyes, Jerry’s Automotive Service LLC (Waukesha, Wisconsin)

Axalta/ASE Collision Repair & Refinish Technician of the Year

James Rice, Ford Body Shop (Carthage, Missouri)

Big O Tires/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year

Brandon Stoutmeyer, MFA Petroleum (Lebanon, Missouri)

BMW/ASE Master Automobile Technicians of the Year

Patrick Nicodemus, BMW of Des Moines (Clive, Iowa);

James Troxell, Apple BMW (York, Pennsylvania);

Christopher Wilder, BMW of San Diego (Spring Valley, California);

Timo Wolf, Momentum BMW (Houston, Texas).

BMW/ASE Master Collision Repair & Refinish Technician of the Year

Gabriel Qahtani, Platinumwerks Collision (Cocoa, Florida)

BodyShop Business/ASE Master Collision Repair & Refinish Technician of the Year

Thomas Baunach, PA Brown Daub Chevrolet (Bethlehem, Pennsylvania)

Bridgestone Retail Operations/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year

Andrew Richards, Firestone Complete Auto Care (Grand Prairie, Texas)

Byrl Shoemaker/ASE Education Foundation Instructor of the Year

Scott Fisler, Milwaukee Area Technical College (St. Francis, Wisconsin)

CCAR/Electude/ASE Instructor of the Year

Tracey Hicks, Frederick County Public Schools (Frederick, Maryland)

Cloyes/ASE Automobile Technician of the Year

David Senula, Gloucester County (Franklinville, New Jersey)

Delco Remy/ASE M/H Truck Electrical/Electronic Systems Technician of the Year

David Harrach, City of Mesa Fleet Department (Gold Canyon, Arizona)

Discount Tire/ASE Automobile Technician of the Year

Joe Bologna, Ellisville Tire and Service (St. Louis, Missouri)

Enterprise Holdings/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year

Joseph Lanham, Enterprise Holdings (Mount Washington, Kentucky)

First Student/ASE Master School Bus Technician of the Year

Joseph Taylor, First Student (Glenside, Pennsylvania)

Freightliner/ASE Master M/H Truck Technician of the Year

Jason Spore, Peach State Truck Centers (McDonough, Georgia)

Garage Gurus/ASE Automobile Master + A9 + L1-L4 Technician of the Year

Jesse Keyes, Dobbs Tire & Auto (St. Peters, Missouri)

Gates Tools for Schools/ASE Instructor of the Year

Joseph Young, Miramar College (San Diego, California)

Gates/ASE Master Automobile + L1 Technician of the Year

Jason Rigby, Christian Brothers Automotive (Cumming, Georgia)

GM/ASE Service Consultant of the Year

David Hudson, Caldwell County Chevrolet (College Station, Texas)

GM/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year

Woodrow Robison, Lee Chevrolet/Buick (Greenville, North Carolina)

GM/ASE Parts Specialist of the Year

Jeff Armour, Feldman Chevrolet (Mason, Michigan)

Honda/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year

Frank Currid, Proctor Honda (Crawfordville, Florida)

Acura/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year

John Heberlein, Courtesy Acura (Morrison, Colorado)

I-CAR Platinum/ASE Master Collision Repair & Refinish Technician of the Year

Barto (Tim) Gruber, Classic Bodyworks (Pearl City, Hawaii)

Midas International/ASE Master Automotive Technician of the Year

David Lang, Midas/Auto Resource Center (Huntington, Virginia)

Mitchell1/ASE Technician of the Future

Benjamin Fisher, Advance Development and MFG (Branford, Connecticut)

Motor Age Training/ASE Master Automobile + L1 Technician of the Year

Jared Deskins, Nissan North America (Hammond, Louisiana)

NAPA/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year

Steve Vinkemeier, Pro Auto Inc. (Plato, Minnesota)

Navistar/ASE Master M/H Truck Technician of the Year

James Singleton, Highway Motors Inc. (Bridgewater, Virginia)

Navistar/ASE Master School Bus Technician of the Year

Jeremy Adkins, Sternberg Automotive Group (Ferdinand, Indiana)

Nissan/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year

Shawn Bauman, Mark Arbuckle Nissan (Shelocta, Pennsylvania)

Infiniti/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year

Barry Nielsen, Ray Catena Infiniti of Bridgewater (South Amboy, New Jersey)

Pep Boys/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year

Jeremy Luther, Pep Boys (Marrero, Louisiana)

Pronto Auto Service/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year

Ian Sharp, Schweitzer’s Automotive (Junction City, Oregon)

Parts Plus Car Care Center/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year

Colin Gallagher, Shaffer Auto (Port St. Lucie, Florida)

Snap-on/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year

Dylan Dickey, Honest Accurate Auto Service (Colorado Springs, Colorado)

NEXIQ/Snap-On/ASE Master M/H Truck Technician of the Year

Craig Bekkala, Bekkala’s Diesel Repair, LLC (Calumet, Michigan)

Car-O-Liner/ASE Master Collision Repair & Refinish Technician of the Year

Joseph Dukeman, Caliber Collision (Smithfield, North Carolina)

Stellantis/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year

Zachary Bollinger, Cole Chrysler Dodge (Arroyo Grande, California)

Subaru University/ASE Technician of the Future

Pierce Cartwright, CMA’s Subaru of Winchester (Slanesville, West Virginia)

Subaru/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year

James Pedicone, Chilson Subaru (Eau Claire, Wisconsin)

TechNet Professional/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year

Chad Van Handel, Van Handel Automotive (Sisters, Oregon)

TechNet Professional/ASE Service Consultant of the Year

David Anderson, Reggie’s Motorworks (Noblesville, Indiana)

Toyota/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year

Harold Williams, Toyota of North Austin (Belton, Texas)

Lexus/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year

Timothy Putt, Bobby Rahal Lexus (Enola, Pennsylvania)

Toyota/ASE Master Collision Repair and Refinish Technician of the Year

William Lehmann, Freeman Collision Center (Santa Rosa, California)

Lexus/ASE Master Collision Repair and Refinish Technician of the Year

Jared Luttrell, Sewell Lexus of Fort Worth (Burleson, Texas)

TravelCenters of America/ASE Master M/H Truck Technician of the Year

Lucas Coyle, Travel Centers of America (Upland, Indiana)

USAF/GM/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year

SSgt Fernando Carrasquillo Morales, United States Air Force (Crestview, Florida)

ZF Aftermarket/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year