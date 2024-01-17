 Several tire shops bring home ASE awards in 2023

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
News

Several tire shops bring home ASE awards in 2023

ASE revealed its 2023 award winners across auto, collision, truck, bus, parts and training sectors for service excellence.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
2023-ASE-Award-Winners-1400

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is congratulating its award winners for 2023.

Related Articles

“Each year, ASE recognizes individuals who have distinguished themselves in the automotive service industry. Together with our industry partners and award sponsors, we salute the best of the best,” Tim Zilke, ASE president and CEO said. “The honored individuals come from all segments of the automobile, collision, truck, school bus, parts, educator and training sectors.”

The award winners for 2023 include:

Auto Value/Bumper to Bumper/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year

  • Harrison Keyes, Jerry’s Automotive Service LLC (Waukesha, Wisconsin)

Axalta/ASE Collision Repair & Refinish Technician of the Year

  • James Rice, Ford Body Shop (Carthage, Missouri)

Big O Tires/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year

  • Brandon Stoutmeyer, MFA Petroleum (Lebanon, Missouri)                                     

BMW/ASE Master Automobile Technicians of the Year

  • Patrick Nicodemus, BMW of Des Moines (Clive, Iowa);
  • James Troxell, Apple BMW (York, Pennsylvania);
  • Christopher Wilder, BMW of San Diego (Spring Valley, California);
  • Timo Wolf, Momentum BMW (Houston, Texas).

BMW/ASE Master Collision Repair & Refinish Technician of the Year

  • Gabriel Qahtani, Platinumwerks Collision (Cocoa, Florida)

BodyShop Business/ASE Master Collision Repair & Refinish Technician of the Year

  • Thomas Baunach, PA Brown Daub Chevrolet (Bethlehem, Pennsylvania)

Bridgestone Retail Operations/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year

  • Andrew Richards, Firestone Complete Auto Care (Grand Prairie, Texas)

Byrl Shoemaker/ASE Education Foundation Instructor of the Year

  • Scott Fisler, Milwaukee Area Technical College (St. Francis, Wisconsin)

CCAR/Electude/ASE Instructor of the Year

  • Tracey Hicks, Frederick County Public Schools (Frederick, Maryland)

Cloyes/ASE Automobile Technician of the Year

  • David Senula, Gloucester County (Franklinville, New Jersey)

Delco Remy/ASE M/H Truck Electrical/Electronic Systems Technician of the Year

  • David Harrach, City of Mesa Fleet Department (Gold Canyon, Arizona)

Discount Tire/ASE Automobile Technician of the Year

  • Joe Bologna, Ellisville Tire and Service (St. Louis, Missouri)

Enterprise Holdings/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year

  • Joseph Lanham, Enterprise Holdings (Mount Washington, Kentucky)

First Student/ASE Master School Bus Technician of the Year

  • Joseph Taylor, First Student (Glenside, Pennsylvania)

Freightliner/ASE Master M/H Truck Technician of the Year

  • Jason Spore, Peach State Truck Centers (McDonough, Georgia)

Garage Gurus/ASE Automobile Master + A9 + L1-L4 Technician of the Year

  • Jesse Keyes, Dobbs Tire & Auto (St. Peters, Missouri)

Gates Tools for Schools/ASE Instructor of the Year

  • Joseph Young, Miramar College (San Diego, California)

Gates/ASE Master Automobile + L1 Technician of the Year

  • Jason Rigby, Christian Brothers Automotive (Cumming, Georgia)

GM/ASE Service Consultant of the Year

  • David Hudson, Caldwell County Chevrolet (College Station, Texas)

GM/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year

  • Woodrow Robison, Lee Chevrolet/Buick (Greenville, North Carolina)

GM/ASE Parts Specialist of the Year

  • Jeff Armour, Feldman Chevrolet (Mason, Michigan)

Honda/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year

  • Frank Currid, Proctor Honda (Crawfordville, Florida)

Acura/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year

  • John Heberlein, Courtesy Acura (Morrison, Colorado)

I-CAR Platinum/ASE Master Collision Repair & Refinish Technician of the Year

  • Barto (Tim) Gruber, Classic Bodyworks (Pearl City, Hawaii)

Midas International/ASE Master Automotive Technician of the Year

  • David Lang, Midas/Auto Resource Center (Huntington, Virginia)

Mitchell1/ASE Technician of the Future

  • Benjamin Fisher, Advance Development and MFG (Branford, Connecticut)

Motor Age Training/ASE Master Automobile + L1 Technician of the Year

  • Jared Deskins, Nissan North America (Hammond, Louisiana)

NAPA/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year

  • Steve Vinkemeier, Pro Auto Inc. (Plato, Minnesota)

Navistar/ASE Master M/H Truck Technician of the Year

  • James Singleton, Highway Motors Inc. (Bridgewater, Virginia)

Navistar/ASE Master School Bus Technician of the Year

  • Jeremy Adkins, Sternberg Automotive Group (Ferdinand, Indiana)

Nissan/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year

  • Shawn Bauman, Mark Arbuckle Nissan (Shelocta, Pennsylvania)

Infiniti/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year

  • Barry Nielsen, Ray Catena Infiniti of Bridgewater (South Amboy, New Jersey)

Pep Boys/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year

  • Jeremy Luther, Pep Boys (Marrero, Louisiana)

Pronto Auto Service/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year

  • Ian Sharp, Schweitzer’s Automotive (Junction City, Oregon)

Parts Plus Car Care Center/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year

  • Colin Gallagher, Shaffer Auto (Port St. Lucie, Florida)

Snap-on/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year

  • Dylan Dickey, Honest Accurate Auto Service (Colorado Springs, Colorado)

NEXIQ/Snap-On/ASE Master M/H Truck Technician of the Year

  • Craig Bekkala, Bekkala’s Diesel Repair, LLC (Calumet, Michigan)

Car-O-Liner/ASE Master Collision Repair & Refinish Technician of the Year

  • Joseph Dukeman, Caliber Collision (Smithfield, North Carolina)

Stellantis/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year

  • Zachary Bollinger, Cole Chrysler Dodge (Arroyo Grande, California)

Subaru University/ASE Technician of the Future

  • Pierce Cartwright, CMA’s Subaru of Winchester (Slanesville, West Virginia)

Subaru/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year

  • James Pedicone, Chilson Subaru (Eau Claire, Wisconsin)

TechNet Professional/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year

  • Chad Van Handel, Van Handel Automotive (Sisters, Oregon)

TechNet Professional/ASE Service Consultant of the Year

  • David Anderson, Reggie’s Motorworks (Noblesville, Indiana)

Toyota/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year

  • Harold Williams, Toyota of North Austin (Belton, Texas)

Lexus/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year

  • Timothy Putt, Bobby Rahal Lexus (Enola, Pennsylvania)

Toyota/ASE Master Collision Repair and Refinish Technician of the Year

  • William Lehmann, Freeman Collision Center (Santa Rosa, California)

Lexus/ASE Master Collision Repair and Refinish Technician of the Year

  • Jared Luttrell, Sewell Lexus of Fort Worth (Burleson, Texas)

TravelCenters of America/ASE Master M/H Truck Technician of the Year

  • Lucas Coyle, Travel Centers of America (Upland, Indiana)

USAF/GM/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year

  • SSgt Fernando Carrasquillo Morales, United States Air Force (Crestview, Florida)

ZF Aftermarket/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year

  • Roger Briggs, H-Tel Autocare (Jonesborough, Tennessee)

You May Also Like

Kendall-Schaus-Alliance-Field-Sales-Manager
MSG-Nexen-ads
Hi-Vis-Screwdrivers-Meyhew-Tools
2023-CTDA-LA-Area-Meeting
News

Liberty Tire brings on new president and chief commercial officer

Liberty said Meurer will use his background in distribution and supply chain to enhance its service offering and optimize operations.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Andrew-Meuer-liberty-Tire-recycling

Liberty Tire Recycling said Andrew Meurer joined the company as president and chief commercial officer. Meurer joined Liberty after more than 12 years at Michelin, most recently as vice president of sales for the North American passenger tire division. Prior to Michelin, Meurer spent decades at Procter and Gamble (P&G) and Kimberly-Clark. Liberty said Meurer will spearhead its efforts to collaborate with tire manufacturers and tire retailers to expand existing and design new sustainable end-of-life solutions for tires.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
CTDA to include vendor tables at 11th annual luncheon

The CTDA says all industry members are welcome and admission is complimentary to retail tire dealers.

By Christian Hinton
CTDA-Luncheon-2023-1400
Cosmo Tires becomes the official tire sponsor of Clean Culture

Clean Culture organizes events in over 25 states and three countries featuring hundreds to thousands of vehicles.

By Christian Hinton
Cosmo-Tires-Clean-Culture
RNR looks back on 2023 growth

RNR opened 15 new franchise locations in 2023, boosting its total store count to 193. This year, it plans to open its 200th location.

By Christian Hinton
RNR-1400
Liberty Tire Recycling acquires two Florida tire companies

The acquisition of the companies, both with experience in the scrap tire market, aims to bolster Liberty’s recycling capabilities.

By Christian Hinton
Liberty-tire-recycling

Other Posts

Scott Monteith retires from Best-One of Indy

Monteith was with Best-One for 37 years and will be succeeded in his position by Nick Howe and Chris Fox.

By Christian Hinton
Scott-M-Best-One
Valvoline Global releases new full synthetic motor oil

Valvoline’s Restore & Protect motor oil is designed for gasoline engines and is the culmination of three years of development.

By Christian Hinton
Valvoline-Restore-and-Protect-wide-shot-1400
TechForce Foundation releases 2023 Supply & Demand Report

The 2023 report found that the technician shortage may be turning a corner in 2024.

By Christian Hinton
TechForce-report
Vontier sells The Coats Company to Victor Capital Partners

The sale was made for $72.5 million, and The Coats Company is projected to report 2023 revenue of approximately $110 million

By Christian Hinton
Handshake agreement