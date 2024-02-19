Ascenso Tires North America finds new president

Thomas Clark has assumed the role of president of Ascenso Tires North America (ATNA), as of Feb. 14. Clark brings with him a three-decade-long career, marked by progressive responsibilities at companies such as Michelin and Carlstar Group, spanning across various countries and continents including the United States, Mexico and India, Ascenso said. In his new capacity, Clark will oversee and manage operations in the United States and Canada.

ATNA operates three warehouses in Stow, Ohio; Reno, Nevada; and Dublin, Georgia. Additionally, Ascenso has assembled a sales and support team in the USA and Canadian markets to maximize market growth opportunities, it said.

In conjunction with this transition, Marty Bezbatchenko will assume responsibility as chief executive officer, continuing to provide support to ATNA business operations and offer guidance to the ATNA team, the company said