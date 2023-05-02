 Anyline Launches Mobile Commercial Tire Tread Scanner

Anyline Launches Mobile Commercial Tire Tread Scanner

Using computer vision and AI, the software works by pointing the camera of any mobile device at the tire tread to be measured, and the app does the rest of the work.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer
Anyline commercial tire tread scanner

Anyline launched a Commercial Tire Tread Scanner that it said can be used on any camera-enabled smartphone or mobile device. The scanning solution allows fleet operators to improve tire performance and longevity, ensure driver safety and reduce vehicle inspection time, Anyline said.

Using computer vision and AI, Anyline’s Commercial Tire Tread Scanner works by pointing the camera of any mobile device at the tire tread to be measured, and the app will create a digital model of the tire. Fleet operators, tire technicians and drivers can now quickly and easily scan tread depth and tire sidewall information, resulting in accurate and more consistent data. Tire data is recorded digitally and shared across the organization as needed. As a result, fleet companies gain instant visibility into the tire health of each vehicle, allowing operators to connect tread health to individual VINs or license plates, which can also be recorded digitally by Anyline.

Manually recording tire information can be a time-consuming, tedious task, as commercial trucking operators must collect DOT, size and commercial serial numbers separately. A lack of accurate information makes tracking tire longevity, sustainability and maintaining tire health difficult, Anyline said. Poorly maintained tires can not only cause accidents on the road but also result in liability issues if they are not in compliance with government regulations.

Anyline app

“Tire tread scanning is the fastest and easiest way to monitor the health of a tire,” said Lukas Kinigadner, CEO and co-founder of Anyline. “When fleet operators scan tire information accurately, they have better data on tire health, making it easier to pull a tire for replacement or retread at the optimal time. Fleet companies can optimize the use of each tire on their vehicles, which reduces costs, ensures vehicle uptime and enables fleet owners to better schedule maintenance.”

Anyline’s mobile scanning solutions can be used at each step of the tire inspection and service process and offer commercial tire providers a wide range of modules that can be used alongside each other, the company said. These modules can be integrated as a Mobile SDK, Web SDK or Cloud API for ease-of-use by end-customers.

Anyline is currently accepting companies into its Commercial Tire Tread Scanner Early Adopter Program. The company said ideal participants will be any organization managing a large fleet of vehicles that require regular tire tread monitoring. Participating companies should have newer mobile devices and be willing to work closely with Anyline product development over a two-to-three-month period to provide feedback on performance and feature functionality.

