Alligator-Porche

News

Alligator sens.it RS TPMS Covers Porsche Taycan

Alligator says the car can auto-learn
TPMS sensors, so no special tools are required when installing sens.it RS parts.
Tire Review Staff

on

Alligator sens.it RS universal TPMS sensors now cover the 2020 and 2021 Porsche Taycan electric vehicle.

Alligator says the car can auto-learn TPMS sensors, so no special tools are required when installing sens.it RS parts.

The company says that once the sensors have been mounted into the wheels, install the assemblies to the car then start the engine. On the multi-function display, select settings, vehicle, then tire pressure monitoring. Update the system with any applicable changes (tire type, tire size, full load / partial load, etc.) then start driving. The tire warning light will appear, and the display shows the target psi for each tire. Then once all sensors have been registered, the warning light will clear and the display will show the actual pressures inside each tire, according to the company.

