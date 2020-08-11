Toyo Releases New All-Weather Tire for Vans, Light Trucks

Click Here to Read More

Toyo says the Celsius Cargo’s construction is built for year-round reliability in applications including local deliveries, services and transportation. This is the latest addition in the Toyo Celsius all-weather tire line, which includes Celsius for passenger cars and Celsius CUV for CUVs and SUVs.

Celsius Cargo carries the three-peak mountain snowflake symbol, and the all-weather tread design features an outside tread designed for all-season performance as well as an inside tread designed for winter traction, the company says. A circumferential rib and lower void ratio on the outside tread maximizes wet and dry performance. Zigzag-shaped tread blocks with high sipe density, snow claws, and slush grooves on the inside tread evacuate snow and ice to maximize cold weather traction. Toyo adds a durable sidewall provides protection against curb damage, and its sturdy casing provides handling and stability during frequent stops and starts.

The new Celsius Cargo all-weather commercial tire is available now in three fitments including the Ford Transit 150/250/350 and Ford F-250/350 Super Duty. An additional 10 sizes in 16- to 18-in. wheel diameters will be released in September.