Alliance Tire Americas Releases Galaxy Giraffe ND Telehandler Tire

The new Galaxy Giraffe ND brings a low aspect ratio and deep, non-directional block tread pattern to Alliance Tire Americas Inc. ‘s telehandler tire line, the company says.

The result is a high-efficiency tire that performs on and off paved job sites, says Ryan Lopes, national product manager, materials handling and solid tires for Alliance Tire Americas.

“The Galaxy Giraffe ND is designed for 28-inch rims, though the low aspect ratio of the tire means that it easily replaces the 13.00-24 and 14.00-24 sizes we commonly see on telehandlers,” he says. “That low aspect ratio allows us to create a lower, sturdier sidewall for extra stability, and reduces the volume of the tire, which saves money for owners who foam-fill their telehandler tires.

“The Galaxy Giraffe ND also features a very deep, non-directional tread pattern for excellent traction as the telehandler travels in both forward and reverse,” Lopes adds. “The open shoulders provide a strong biting edge while also enhancing the self-cleaning ability of the tire in dirt and mud, while the massive center blocks add driveability on pavement and durability wherever the tire is in use.”

Lopes says that the Giraffe ND also features a heat-resistant compound to reduce temperature build-up under heavy loads and long days on the job. Alliance Tire Americas launched the Galaxy Giraffe ND in two 14-PR sizes, 370/75-28 and 14-PR 400/75-28.