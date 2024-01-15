 The Alliance promotes new field sales manager

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
People

The Alliance promotes new field sales manager

Kendall Schaus will focus on member sales efforts including national service retail chain accounts and programs.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Kendall-Schaus-Alliance-Field-Sales-Manager

The Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance promoted Kendall Schaus to field sales manager, effective Jan. 1. In this expanded role, the Alliance said Schaus will focus on member sales efforts including national service retail chain accounts and the Auto Value, Bumper to Bumper and Confidence Plus Certified Service Centers (CSC) program.

Related Articles

“Kendall works seamlessly with our shareholder members and their sales teams,” JC Washbish, president of the Alliance, said. “She is a natural salesperson and understands service is the difference when taking care of the shop customer. We are excited to see her embrace her new management role as she continues to lead the Alliance sales efforts.”

Schaus officially joined the Alliance in October of 2020 as a field sales representative. Schaus has worked directly with Alliance shareholders on national account efforts, sales trainings, CSC banner shop program elements and will now expand her responsibilities as manager. Schaus will serve as lead for the Alliance, working alongside Bob Resco of Federated Auto Parts, and Mike Peace of the Pronto Network, with national service retail accounts and partnerships, working as a trio in support of the Federated-Alliance joint venture and Automotive Parts Service Group (APSG) national account efforts, the Alliance said.

Schaus is a graduate of the Northwood University in 2019 with a Bachelor of Business Administration and a focus in Automotive Marketing and Management, and in 2020 with a Master of Business Administration from the DeVos Graduate School of Management. Schaus is an active member of the YANG under 40 group, attends Women in Auto Care networking and leadership events, and supports the University of the Aftermarket Coffee Club, the Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation, and is a contributor to the Auto Care Political Action Committee (ACPAC).

You May Also Like

Andrew-Meuer-liberty-Tire-recycling
CTDA-Luncheon-2023-1400
Cosmo-Tires-Clean-Culture
RNR-1400
News

Liberty Tire Recycling acquires two Florida tire companies

The acquisition of the companies, both with experience in the scrap tire market, aims to bolster Liberty’s recycling capabilities.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Liberty-tire-recycling

Liberty Tire Recycling has expanded its presence in Florida with the acquisition of two central Florida tire companies, Empire Tire of Edgewater in Orlando and McGee Tire in Apopka. The addition of these two businesses enhances Liberty’s operations in the state’s central region.

Empire Tire of Edgewater is recognized as the largest scrap tire collector in the Orlando area, and McGee Tire is a notable player in Orlando’s route collection business, according to Liberty Tire Recycling. The acquisition of these companies, both with experience in the Central Florida scrap tire market, aims to bolster Liberty’s tire collection and recycling capabilities, it said. Empire Tire & Wheel retail stores will continue operating under their existing ownership.

Read Full Article

More People Posts
Scott Monteith retires from Best-One of Indy

Monteith was with Best-One for 37 years and will be succeeded in his position by Nick Howe and Chris Fox.

By Christian Hinton
Scott-M-Best-One
ZC Rubber appoints off-road tires and track OEM sales director

ZC Rubber said Marc Debusschere will increase the company’s European OEM presence for major construction machinery manufacturers.

By Christian Hinton
ZC-Rubber-Marc-Debusschere
The Alliance promotes JC Washbish to president

As president, Washbish will work with the Alliance board of directors on organizational directives, business development and industry relations.

By David Sickels
JC-Washbish_Alliance-President-1400
Sumitomo Rubber NA welcomes new director of IT

Prieto has 20+ years of IT experience, with exposure to various industries including warehouse operations, automotive marketing and healthcare.

By Christian Hinton
Greg-Prieto-Sumitomo-1400

Other Posts

Valvoline Global releases new full synthetic motor oil

Valvoline’s Restore & Protect motor oil is designed for gasoline engines and is the culmination of three years of development.

By Christian Hinton
Valvoline-Restore-and-Protect-wide-shot-1400
TechForce Foundation releases 2023 Supply & Demand Report

The 2023 report found that the technician shortage may be turning a corner in 2024.

By Christian Hinton
TechForce-report
Vontier sells The Coats Company to Victor Capital Partners

The sale was made for $72.5 million, and The Coats Company is projected to report 2023 revenue of approximately $110 million

By Christian Hinton
Handshake agreement
Bauer Built reorganizes tire sales division with regional directors

Bauer Built promoted six to new regional director positions to handle customer service and operations across nine Midwest states.

By Christian Hinton
restructure