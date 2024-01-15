The Alliance promotes new field sales manager

The Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance promoted Kendall Schaus to field sales manager, effective Jan. 1. In this expanded role, the Alliance said Schaus will focus on member sales efforts including national service retail chain accounts and the Auto Value, Bumper to Bumper and Confidence Plus Certified Service Centers (CSC) program.

“Kendall works seamlessly with our shareholder members and their sales teams,” JC Washbish, president of the Alliance, said. “She is a natural salesperson and understands service is the difference when taking care of the shop customer. We are excited to see her embrace her new management role as she continues to lead the Alliance sales efforts.”

Schaus officially joined the Alliance in October of 2020 as a field sales representative. Schaus has worked directly with Alliance shareholders on national account efforts, sales trainings, CSC banner shop program elements and will now expand her responsibilities as manager. Schaus will serve as lead for the Alliance, working alongside Bob Resco of Federated Auto Parts, and Mike Peace of the Pronto Network, with national service retail accounts and partnerships, working as a trio in support of the Federated-Alliance joint venture and Automotive Parts Service Group (APSG) national account efforts, the Alliance said.

Schaus is a graduate of the Northwood University in 2019 with a Bachelor of Business Administration and a focus in Automotive Marketing and Management, and in 2020 with a Master of Business Administration from the DeVos Graduate School of Management. Schaus is an active member of the YANG under 40 group, attends Women in Auto Care networking and leadership events, and supports the University of the Aftermarket Coffee Club, the Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation, and is a contributor to the Auto Care Political Action Committee (ACPAC).