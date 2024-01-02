The Alliance promotes JC Washbish to president

The Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, Inc.’s board of directors has named JC Washbish as president, effective Jan. 1. As president, Washbish will lead the Alliance headquarters office and its executive staff as well as Alliance shareholder membership moving forward.

“We look forward to JC’s leadership as he undertakes his new responsibilities as president of the Alliance,” said Eli N. Futerman, chairman of the Alliance board of directors and co-owner of Hahn Automotive Warehouse. “JC brings youth, enthusiasm and vision to our shareholders as our new leader.”

Washbish joined the Alliance in 2016 as sales, marketing and brand manager, with initial responsibilities that included advertising, promotions and sales activity support. In 2017 he was promoted to director of marketing, and in 2019 promoted to vice president of sales & marketing.

“We are excited that JC will be leading the Alliance,” commented Corey Bartlett, treasurer of the Alliance board of directors and CEO of Automotive Parts Headquarters, Inc. “The Alliance board of directors has always been very strategic about the long-term future of the Alliance and the continued success of its shareholders. This strategic focus on the future of the Alliance led us to JC eight years ago. The future is bright for the Alliance.”

Now as president, Washbish will work directly with the Alliance board of directors on organizational directives, business development and industry relations. All departments and their executive leadership including information technology, sales & marketing, category management and finance will report to JC, who will steer Alliance headquarters initiatives and goals.

“The Alliance will continue to be a driving force in the independent aftermarket,” Washbish said. “Our members are progressive, forward-thinking and eager to expand the Alliance’s influence throughout North America. We have the best team and work with the best channel partners in the industry. We are looking forward to continual growth.”

Washbish holds a juris doctor from Ava Maria School of Law in Naples, Florida and a bachelor of arts in history from Franciscan University of Steubenville, Ohio. He has also received his AAP designation from the University of the Aftermarket and is a graduate of Leadership 2.0.

Prior to joining the Alliance, Washbish was an account executive with Niterra North America, Inc. (formerly NGK Spark Plugs (U.S.A.)) where he was responsible for several major retail accounts as well as servicing all accounts in the Caribbean market.

JC and his wife, along with their seven children, have lived San Antonio since 2016.

JC Washbish will report directly to John R. Washbish, CEO, and the Alliance board of directors.